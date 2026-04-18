ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Announce 16-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named a 16-member squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, set to get underway from May 8 in Dhaka. Shan Masood will lead the Test side, while Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori are four uncapped players named in the squad, as per a PCB statement.

The opening match of the two-Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, is scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from May 8 to 12. The second Test will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, running from May 16 to 20.

Five members of the squad announced, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan are currently participating in the ongoing NCA red-ball camp in Lahore.

The squad will regroup in Karachi for another training camp beginning on 27 April. This camp will run until 1 May, after which the team is set to depart for Bangladesh on 2 May. Players included in the Test squad who are currently involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League will join the camp once their respective teams complete their campaigns. Those whose teams progress to the final will travel to Bangladesh after the tournament concludes.