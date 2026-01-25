ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Rizwan And Haris Rauf Snubbed; Babar Azam Makes Cut As Pakistan Announce 15-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Pakistan have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, January 25, starting from February 7. Ace batter Babar Azam made the squad despite poor returns in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. Shaheen Afridi, who was also part of the BBL, has earned a spot in the squad. Pakistan, who are in Group A, will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday, February 7, in Colombo. Notably, eight players were part of the Pakistan squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

Maiden T20 World Cup for three players

Three players in the squad - Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq - are playing their first T20 World Cup. Khawaja has played a solitary T20I against Sri Lanka, scoring 26 runs. Sahibzada has scored 917 runs from 37 T20I innings with a strike rate of 129.15. Tariq has picked six wickets from two matches with an economy of 5.50.

Babar and Shaheen Afridi are in the squad