T20 World Cup 2026: Rizwan And Haris Rauf Snubbed; Babar Azam Makes Cut As Pakistan Announce 15-Member Squad
Babar Azam has found mention in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad despite poor returns in the Big Bash League.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, January 25, starting from February 7. Ace batter Babar Azam made the squad despite poor returns in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. Shaheen Afridi, who was also part of the BBL, has earned a spot in the squad. Pakistan, who are in Group A, will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday, February 7, in Colombo. Notably, eight players were part of the Pakistan squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.
Maiden T20 World Cup for three players
Three players in the squad - Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq - are playing their first T20 World Cup. Khawaja has played a solitary T20I against Sri Lanka, scoring 26 runs. Sahibzada has scored 917 runs from 37 T20I innings with a strike rate of 129.15. Tariq has picked six wickets from two matches with an economy of 5.50.
Babar and Shaheen Afridi are in the squad
Babar Azam will play his fourth World Cup, but his batting has been under scrutiny due to a low strike rate and a recent rough patch in the BBL while playing forthe Sydney Sixers. The right-handed batter has struck at a strike rate of 111.35 in 17 T20 World Cup matches, while his career strike rate in the shortest format is 128.45, which seems to be below par considering the tempo of the T20 matches in the current era.
In the recently concluded season of the BBL, he managed to score just 202 runs from 11 innings with an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06. Shaheen Afridi, who was also playing in the BBL for Brisbane Heat, picked two wickets from four matches with an economy of 11.19.
Rauf and Rizwan were excluded
Despite Rauf taking 20 wickets from 11 matches with an economy of 8.23 in the BBL while playing for Melbourne Stars, Rauf didn’t find a place in the squad. Rizwan has been out of the national side set up since a couple of years and continues to be out of the squad this time around as well. Also, his dismal form in the BBL is likely to be one of the reasons of his exclusion.
Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup
Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq