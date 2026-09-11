ETV Bharat / sports

PAK-W vs SL-W: Pakistan Seeking To Reach Their Third Final; Sri Lanka Aiming To Defend Title

Hyderabad: The second semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to be played today, September 11. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The winner of the decisive clash will face Team India in the final on September 13.

The Sri Lankan side, led by Chamari Athapaththu, has secured the top spot in Group B after winning three matches in a row and will aim to continue their winning streak to get into the final. Pakistan women's team, led by Fatima Sana, will also strive for a place in the final after finishing second in Group A. Consequently, the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 promises to be an exciting contest.

Sri Lanka recently defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 International series played on home soil, though Pakistan had put up a spirited fight. Therefore, a fierce battle is expected between the two teams for a spot in the final.

Head to head record

Both teams have played each other in 24 T20 matches with Pakistan winning 12 fixture while Sri Lanka winning 11 matches. One contest ended in a tie.

Stars from both the teams