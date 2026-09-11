PAK-W vs SL-W: Pakistan Seeking To Reach Their Third Final; Sri Lanka Aiming To Defend Title
The winner of the semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup will lock horns against India in the summit clash.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to be played today, September 11. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The winner of the decisive clash will face Team India in the final on September 13.
The Sri Lankan side, led by Chamari Athapaththu, has secured the top spot in Group B after winning three matches in a row and will aim to continue their winning streak to get into the final. Pakistan women's team, led by Fatima Sana, will also strive for a place in the final after finishing second in Group A. Consequently, the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 promises to be an exciting contest.
The defending champions face familiar rivals Pakistan for a spot in the Grand Finale 🇱🇰🇵🇰— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 11, 2026
𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲? 👀#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #SLWvPAKW #ACC pic.twitter.com/4RajtQWZ9i
Sri Lanka recently defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 International series played on home soil, though Pakistan had put up a spirited fight. Therefore, a fierce battle is expected between the two teams for a spot in the final.
Head to head record
Both teams have played each other in 24 T20 matches with Pakistan winning 12 fixture while Sri Lanka winning 11 matches. One contest ended in a tie.
Stars from both the teams
The Sri Lanka women's team will be looking for significant contributions from captain Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, and Kavisha Dilhari. Additionally, Chamari Athapaththu, Sugandika Kumari, and Chetana Vimukthi could play key roles in the bowling department for the national side.
The Pakistan women's team will be expecting strong performances from Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, and captain Fatima Sana. Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal will be the team's key strengths in the bowling attack.
Pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is not easy for batters. Initially, batters will need to spend time at the crease and rotate the strike, as hitting big shots will be difficult. The new ball is expected to assist the bowlers, while the powerplay will be crucial for both teams. Under these conditions, even a balanced total could prove to be a match-winning score.
Where to watch PAK-W vs SL-W T20 Asia Cup 2026 match?
The second semi-final match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.
In India, this semi-final clash between the Sri Lanka and Pakistan women's teams will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network's Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 channels. Additionally, the match will be streamed live online on the SonyLIV app, where fans can easily log in to watch the game.