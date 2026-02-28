PAK vs SL Weather Report: Will Rain Hamper Pakistan’s Chances Of Qualifying For Semifinal Of T20 World Cup 2026?
The weather forecast for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka are crucial as the former’s chances to advance into the semifinal are at stake.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: A decisive Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is a must-win clash for Pakistan to advance into the semifinal. But, only victory is not good enough to get entry into the top four, as they will need to boost their net run rate and go past New Zealand to finish at the second position in Group 2.
The team need to register a win by 65 runs or complete the target in 13 overs while batting second. The clash will be an exciting one for the audiences.
PAK vs SL Weather report
The weather report bring a good news for fans as there are no rain interruptions forecasted for the match. The temperature will range between 24 degree celsius to 20 degree celsius during the match. The humidity will be around 70%. Thus, all these conditions indicate that the spectators will witness a full-length game.
PAK vs SL pitch report
Just like the other Sri Lankan venues, Pallekelle International Stadium is also a slow surface. The average score at the ground is 171, with 16 matches out of 30 won by the teams batting first. In domestic T20 matches, the average 1st innings score from 30 fixtures at the ground is 165. Teams batting first won 16 matches while the chasing teams won 14 matches. The highest score was posted by Jaffna Kings when they scored 240/4.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf