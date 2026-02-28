ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL Weather Report: Will Rain Hamper Pakistan’s Chances Of Qualifying For Semifinal Of T20 World Cup 2026?

Hyderabad: A decisive Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It is a must-win clash for Pakistan to advance into the semifinal. But, only victory is not good enough to get entry into the top four, as they will need to boost their net run rate and go past New Zealand to finish at the second position in Group 2.

The team need to register a win by 65 runs or complete the target in 13 overs while batting second. The clash will be an exciting one for the audiences.

PAK vs SL Weather report

The weather report bring a good news for fans as there are no rain interruptions forecasted for the match. The temperature will range between 24 degree celsius to 20 degree celsius during the match. The humidity will be around 70%. Thus, all these conditions indicate that the spectators will witness a full-length game.