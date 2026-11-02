PAK vs SL: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over Rate During Their Tri-Series Final Win
Pakistan suffered only one defeat throughout the tri-series, in the match against England.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Lahore (Pakistan): Despite winning their tri-series involving Sri Lanka and England in their home, Pakistan have suffered a blow. The team beat Sri Lanka by three wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in the final, but their joy was short-lived as the team faced a punishment from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the slow over-rate.
Pakistan were fined five per cent of their match fee. The Men in Green were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.
Pakistan have been penalised for a slow over-rate in their ODI tri-series final victory over Sri Lanka 👇 https://t.co/Rzqm7yj9S1— ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2026
The offence comes under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which also deals with the minimum required over rate. Under the provision, players are punished with five per cent of their match fee for every over their team falls short of the required over rate.
On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the charges against Pakistan. Captain Shaheen Afridi pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction, and there was no need for a formal hearing.
Pakistan win tri-series final
Pakistan emerged triumphant in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka, chasing down a target of 326 with nine balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Opener Fakhar Zaman was the star performer in the series, playing a knock of 127 runs off 99 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and six sixes.
Kamindu Mendis shone for the Sri Lankan side with a knock of 131 runs from 128 deliveries, while Pavan Rathnayake played a knock of 77 runs from 65 deliveries. Thanks to the significant knocks from them, the Sri Lankan team posted a total of 325/8.
Pakistan were on an impressive run in the tri-series, losing only one match against Sri Lanka. In the league stage, Pakistan earned six points from four matches and had booked their spot in the final even before the conclusion of the league stage.
Pakistan will now play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting on November 9.
SL vs PAK highlights