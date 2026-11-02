ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over Rate During Their Tri-Series Final Win

Pakistan won tri series beating Sri Lanka in final ( AP )

Lahore (Pakistan): Despite winning their tri-series involving Sri Lanka and England in their home, Pakistan have suffered a blow. The team beat Sri Lanka by three wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in the final, but their joy was short-lived as the team faced a punishment from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the slow over-rate.

Pakistan were fined five per cent of their match fee. The Men in Green were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The offence comes under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which also deals with the minimum required over rate. Under the provision, players are punished with five per cent of their match fee for every over their team falls short of the required over rate. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the charges against Pakistan. Captain Shaheen Afridi pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction, and there was no need for a formal hearing. Pakistan win tri-series final