ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: Pakistan Equal India’s 24-Year-Old Record With Successful Run Chase Of 326 In Tri-Series Final

Pakistan won the tri series ( AP )

Lahore: Pakistan etched a memorable run-chase of 326 in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka to win the tournament with a three-wicket win over the opposition. The team also matched India’s 24-year-old record during their triumph at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, October 31. Riding on a magnificent century by Fakhar Zaman and a crucial contribution from Arafat Minhas, they won the match with nine balls to spare and also completed the highest successful chase in an ODI final.

The victory also meant that Pakistan equalled India’s record of the highest successful run chase in an ODI tournament final. India set the record 24 years back when they chased down England's target of 326 in the NatWest Series final at Lord's in 2002.

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif scripted one of the most memorable comebacks in Indian cricket, rescuing the team from a position of trouble to a two-wicket win. The win becomes significant for Pakistan as they haven’t won an ODI tri-series title since the 2008 Kitply Cup in Bangladesh. Highest successful run chase in an ODI final India against England – 326 (2002, Lord's) Pakistan against Sri Lanka – 326 (2026, Lahore) India against Pakistan – 315 (1998, Dhaka)