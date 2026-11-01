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PAK vs SL: Pakistan Equal India’s 24-Year-Old Record With Successful Run Chase Of 326 In Tri-Series Final

Pakistan chased down a target of 326 in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka, with three wickets to spare.

pakistan highest successful run chase in odi tournament final
Pakistan won the tri series (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 1, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Lahore: Pakistan etched a memorable run-chase of 326 in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka to win the tournament with a three-wicket win over the opposition. The team also matched India’s 24-year-old record during their triumph at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, October 31. Riding on a magnificent century by Fakhar Zaman and a crucial contribution from Arafat Minhas, they won the match with nine balls to spare and also completed the highest successful chase in an ODI final.

The victory also meant that Pakistan equalled India’s record of the highest successful run chase in an ODI tournament final. India set the record 24 years back when they chased down England's target of 326 in the NatWest Series final at Lord's in 2002.

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif scripted one of the most memorable comebacks in Indian cricket, rescuing the team from a position of trouble to a two-wicket win.

The win becomes significant for Pakistan as they haven’t won an ODI tri-series title since the 2008 Kitply Cup in Bangladesh.

Highest successful run chase in an ODI final

India against England – 326 (2002, Lord's)

Pakistan against Sri Lanka – 326 (2026, Lahore)

India against Pakistan – 315 (1998, Dhaka)

West Indies against Pakistan – 285 (1993, Sharjah)

New Zealand against India – 277 (2005, Harare)

Highest chases in ODI finals by Pakistan

ScoreOversTargetAgainstVenueDate
331/748.3326Sri LankaLahoreOctober 31, 2026
277/649.5274West IndiesEden GardensNovember 1, 1989
248/950.0246IndiaSharjahApril 18, 1986
193/431.3190IndiaDhakaJanuary 16, 1998
185/638.2180West IndiesSydneyJanuary 18, 1997
177/543.4174Sri LankaSharjahNovember 4, 2001
172/235.2169ZimbabweSharjahApril 10, 2003
129/228.0126IndiaSharjahApril 16, 1999
116/645.1115West IndiesPort of SpainApril 23, 2000

Fakhar and Minhas help guide Pakistan to victory

Fakhar Zaman played a lead role in Pakistan’s successful chase with a magnificent knock of 127 off 99 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and six sixes. Zaman was involved in a crucial 149-run partnership for the third wicket with Saad Baig (74).

Pakistan needed their lower-order batters to step up, and Arafat Minhas stepped up in the situation with a stellar knock of 61 runs from 31 balls to seal a three-wicket win for the team.

Kamindu, Rathnayake guide Sri Lanka to 325/8

Kamindu Mendis played 131 off 128, including two sixes, while Pavan Rathnayake scored 77 off 65. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, and Haris Rauf each took two wickets.

TAGGED:

PAK VS SL FINAL
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA FINAL
PAKISTAN WIN TRI SERIES
PAKISTAN MATCH INDIA RECORD

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