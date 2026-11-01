PAK vs SL: Pakistan Equal India’s 24-Year-Old Record With Successful Run Chase Of 326 In Tri-Series Final
Pakistan chased down a target of 326 in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka, with three wickets to spare.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Lahore: Pakistan etched a memorable run-chase of 326 in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka to win the tournament with a three-wicket win over the opposition. The team also matched India’s 24-year-old record during their triumph at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, October 31. Riding on a magnificent century by Fakhar Zaman and a crucial contribution from Arafat Minhas, they won the match with nine balls to spare and also completed the highest successful chase in an ODI final.
The victory also meant that Pakistan equalled India’s record of the highest successful run chase in an ODI tournament final. India set the record 24 years back when they chased down England's target of 326 in the NatWest Series final at Lord's in 2002.
Spectacular batting sees Pakistan secure victory in the tri-series final over Sri Lanka 💥 📝: https://t.co/hpiOYpz7O2 https://t.co/7md0rayV20— ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2026
Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif scripted one of the most memorable comebacks in Indian cricket, rescuing the team from a position of trouble to a two-wicket win.
The win becomes significant for Pakistan as they haven’t won an ODI tri-series title since the 2008 Kitply Cup in Bangladesh.
Highest successful run chase in an ODI final
India against England – 326 (2002, Lord's)
Pakistan against Sri Lanka – 326 (2026, Lahore)
India against Pakistan – 315 (1998, Dhaka)
West Indies against Pakistan – 285 (1993, Sharjah)
New Zealand against India – 277 (2005, Harare)
A confident batting display as Pakistan chase down 326 to clinch the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka 👏 https://t.co/FlBplyznW9— ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2026
Highest chases in ODI finals by Pakistan
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|331/7
|48.3
|326
|Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|October 31, 2026
|277/6
|49.5
|274
|West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|November 1, 1989
|248/9
|50.0
|246
|India
|Sharjah
|April 18, 1986
|193/4
|31.3
|190
|India
|Dhaka
|January 16, 1998
|185/6
|38.2
|180
|West Indies
|Sydney
|January 18, 1997
|177/5
|43.4
|174
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|November 4, 2001
|172/2
|35.2
|169
|Zimbabwe
|Sharjah
|April 10, 2003
|129/2
|28.0
|126
|India
|Sharjah
|April 16, 1999
|116/6
|45.1
|115
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|April 23, 2000
Fakhar and Minhas help guide Pakistan to victory
Fakhar Zaman played a lead role in Pakistan’s successful chase with a magnificent knock of 127 off 99 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and six sixes. Zaman was involved in a crucial 149-run partnership for the third wicket with Saad Baig (74).
Pakistan needed their lower-order batters to step up, and Arafat Minhas stepped up in the situation with a stellar knock of 61 runs from 31 balls to seal a three-wicket win for the team.
Kamindu, Rathnayake guide Sri Lanka to 325/8
Kamindu Mendis played 131 off 128, including two sixes, while Pavan Rathnayake scored 77 off 65. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, and Haris Rauf each took two wickets.