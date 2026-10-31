PAK vs SL Tri-Series Final: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka In India?
Hosts Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Lahore: The ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England is set to end as the hosts square off against the Lankan side in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan secured their berth in the title clash after beating England by one wicket in their third league match on October 25. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan on Tuesday, October 27 to book a spot for them in the final.
Both teams will be aiming to give a big performance and secure the title. Sri Lanka enter the final after a defeat in their last league game against England. Sri Lanka will be relying on skipper Mendis, former captain Dasun Shanaka and pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Madushanka had picked five wickets in their last match against Pakistan.
Tri-Series Final! 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Pakistan has never won an ODI tri-series in Pakistan! This is their chance to win the first one! #PAKvsSL https://t.co/ON9po0dBFZ— A B (@6ixAB23) October 31, 2026
For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam will have to deliver for them. He has got good starts but failed to convert them into big knocks. Also, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Fakhar Zaman will play key roles for the hosts.
PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 VS SRI LANKA 🇱🇰 The stage is set for an exciting showdown as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026! 🔥 🏆 One trophy, two teams, one champion! Can Pakistan lift the trophy on home soil? 🇵🇰🏏 https://t.co/CNaqUG91CR— Mujtaba Hussain Farooqui (@iMujtaba786) October 30, 2026
PAK vs SL Tri-Series Final live streaming details
When and where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final be held?
The Tri-Series Final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, October 31.
What is the start time of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final?
The ODI Tri-Series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST and the toss will occur 30 minutes before the match.
Which TV channel will telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final?
No TV channel in India will show the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final.
Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final online?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final can be streamed on the Veto App. However, viewers should check the specific regional broadcasting rights.
Both squads for the Tri-Series final
Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (WK), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Ghazi Ghori, Sufyan Moqim, Razaullah
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Sachindu Colombage, Maheesh Theekshana