ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL Tri-Series Final: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka In India?

Lahore: The ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England is set to end as the hosts square off against the Lankan side in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan secured their berth in the title clash after beating England by one wicket in their third league match on October 25. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan on Tuesday, October 27 to book a spot for them in the final.

Both teams will be aiming to give a big performance and secure the title. Sri Lanka enter the final after a defeat in their last league game against England. Sri Lanka will be relying on skipper Mendis, former captain Dasun Shanaka and pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Madushanka had picked five wickets in their last match against Pakistan.

For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam will have to deliver for them. He has got good starts but failed to convert them into big knocks. Also, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Fakhar Zaman will play key roles for the hosts.

PAK vs SL Tri-Series Final live streaming details

When and where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final be held?

The Tri-Series Final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday, October 31.

What is the start time of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final?

The ODI Tri-Series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST and the toss will occur 30 minutes before the match.