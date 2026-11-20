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PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Records Their First Winless Calendar Year In Tests Since 1997

Pakistan Test team ( AP )

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): Sri Lanka suffered a 1-0 Test series loss against Pakistan on Friday as they lost the second Test of the series by eight wickets. However, the team also scripted an unwanted record as they recorded their first calendar year since 1997 without any victory in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka’s first winless year since 1997

Sri Lanka have played a total of six Test matches, losing three of them, while three of the matches ended in a draw. In the two-match series against West Indies in July, they suffered a defeat by an innings and 217 runs in the opening match, while the second game ended in a draw. Sri Lanka then played two Tests against India in August, losing the first game by 165 runs while the second match ended in a draw. In the ongoing series, Sri Lanka played a draw in the opening fixture but suffered a defeat in the second game. 1997 was the last year when Sri Lanka signed off the calendar year without any Test victory.