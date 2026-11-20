PAK vs SL 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Records Their First Winless Calendar Year In Tests Since 1997
Sri Lanka played six Tests in 2026, recording three losses and three draws.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Rawalpindi (Pakistan): Sri Lanka suffered a 1-0 Test series loss against Pakistan on Friday as they lost the second Test of the series by eight wickets. However, the team also scripted an unwanted record as they recorded their first calendar year since 1997 without any victory in Test cricket.
Sri Lanka’s first winless year since 1997
Sri Lanka have played a total of six Test matches, losing three of them, while three of the matches ended in a draw. In the two-match series against West Indies in July, they suffered a defeat by an innings and 217 runs in the opening match, while the second game ended in a draw.
Sri Lanka then played two Tests against India in August, losing the first game by 165 runs while the second match ended in a draw. In the ongoing series, Sri Lanka played a draw in the opening fixture but suffered a defeat in the second game.
Pakistan claim an 8-wicket victory in the 2nd Test and take the series 1-0. #PAKvSL https://t.co/fqaRwMJ4JV— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 20, 2026
1997 was the last year when Sri Lanka signed off the calendar year without any Test victory.
Pakistan win 1st Test by eight wickets
The Pakistan cricket team dominated the proceedings in the opening Test of the series against Sri Lanka from the start. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 98, with Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal picking three wickets each.
🚨Sri Lanka’s Test tours to Pakistan..!! 1982 - Pakistan won 2-0 1985 - Pakistan won 2-0 1991 - Pakistan won 1-0 1995 - Sri Lanka won 2-1 2000 - Sri Lanka won 2-1 2004 - Series drawn 1-1 2009 - Series drawn 0-0 2019 - Pakistan won 1-0 2026 - Pakistan won 1-0 Pakistan have won a Test series against Sri Lanka at home once again! 🇵🇰🔥 https://t.co/8jf5jlbS2M— Talha Digital. (@CallMeDigital1_) November 20, 2026
Pakistan then posted a total of 325 in the first innings, riding on Ghazi Ghori’s half-century and significant contributions from openers Azan Awais (47) and Tayyab Arif (46). The team took a lead of 227 runs in the first innings
Sri Lanka were then restricted to 316, and Pakistan had a target of 90 runs to win in the fourth innings. Pakistan then chased the target with ease, taking down the target of 91 runs in just 13 overs to win the match.
Sri Lanka already had slim chances of making it to the WTC Final, and the recent defeat has put a dent in their chances. The team is currently in the penultimate position in the standings with 15.48 percentage points from seven matches.