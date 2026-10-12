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PAK vs SL: Pakistan Register Their Second Highest T20 Total; Maaz Sadaqat, Imran Randhawa Shine In Team’s 82-Run Win

Maaz Sadaqat's explosive 96, coupled with Mohammad Imran Randhawa's three-wicket haul, helped Pakistan secure an 82-run victory.

pak vs sl t20
File photo: Pakistan cricket team (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Pakistan continued their dominance in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on Sunday, winning the second fixture by 82 runs. Pakistan have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and have won the series with one match to spare. They also registered a team record en route to their victory thanks to a brilliant batting display from Maaz Sadaqat. His explosive 96 helped Pakistan post 215/3 and restrict the opposition to 133/7 from 20 overs.

Sadaqat was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution, which pushed Pakistan to a huge total. Sahibzada Farhan also played a key role with a knock of 73 runs, while Imran bowled a key spell with bowling figures of 4-0-11-3. Pakistan ensured a victory thanks to an all-round performance in the match.

Sadaqat and Farhan shine for Pakistan

Pakistan got a decent start as the opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman (22) added 55 runs from 6.5 overs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed. Maaz Sadaqat then walked in to bat at No. 3, and Pakistan batters dominated the proceedings afterwards. The duo forged a partnership of 88 runs from 48 deliveries for the second wicket to put Pakistan into a commanding position.

Farhan played a knock of 73 runs from 44 deliveries, while Sadaqat scored 96 runs from just 51 deliveries. After Farhan was dismissed, Sadaqat added 72 runs for the third wicket along with Hasan Nawaz (19 Not Out), and the team posted a total of 215/3.

Randhawa’s three-wicket haul guides Pakistan to an 82-run win

Sri Lanka never looked to be in control of the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Four batters - Sineth Jayawardena (22), Kamindu Mendis (23), Chamindu Wickramasinghe (29) and Maheesh Theekshana (32 Not Out) - scored in double digits, but none of them were able to capitalise on the starts they got.

Imran Randhawa was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets, while Salman Mirza chipped in with two wickets.

Third T20 to be played in Rawalpindi

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Sri Lanka will be aiming to secure a consolation win, while Pakistan will be aiming to register a clean sweep over the visitors.

TAGGED:

PAK VS SL HIGHLIGHTS
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA T20
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA T20 SERIES
MAAZ SADAQAT T20I SERIES
PAK VS SL T20

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