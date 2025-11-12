PAK vs SL: Pakistan Registers Narrow Win Over Sri Lanka To Take 1-0 Series Lead
Pakistan kicked off the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a six-run win in Rawalpindi.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 9:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan commenced the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a narrow six-run win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday. Pakistan broke Sri Lanka’s winning momentum as they were coming into the contest with three wins in a row. Also, for Sri Lanka, this is only the fourth loss from 11 ODIs they have played this year. Notably, six runs is the joint-lowest win margin for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in 50-over cricket, equalling the previous win margin when the team beat the Lankan side in 1989 in Lucknow.
Sri Lanka ends up seven runs short of the target
Chasing a modest target of 300, Sri Lanka were off to a solid start as their openers Pathum Nissanka (29) and Kamil Mishara (38) added 85 runs for the opening wicket. But the team lost openers at regular intervals after the dismissal of both openers, and they were reduced to 191/6. Wanindu Hasaranga played an impressive knock of 59 runs from 52 deliveries, but his fifty was not good enough to help the Lankan side get over the finish line. Maheesh Theekshana played a knock of an unbeaten 21 runs from 18 deliveries.
Sri Lanka fought hard till the very end 💪🇱🇰— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 11, 2025
But Pakistan clinched the victory by just 6 runs.
Eyes set on the next game! 🔥🏏#SLvPAK #SriLankaCricket #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/tsAExeXg0B
Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with four wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah picked two wickets each.
Salman Agha’s century takes Pakistan to 299/5
Batting first, Pakistan suffered an early blow as Saim Ayub was dismissed on 6. After Pakistan were reduced to 95/4, the lower order shone with Salman Agha leading the charge. The Pakistan skipper smashed an unbeaten 105 runs from 87 deliveries. Hussain Talat played a knock of 62 runs while Mohammad Nawaz played a quickfire knock of unbeaten 36 runs from 23 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and one six.
Salman Agha's unbeaten century aided Pakistan's comeback in the first ODI in Rawalpindi 👌#PAKvSL 📝: https://t.co/EXyJRfYR8D pic.twitter.com/jp1DlgjVBP— ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2025
Thanks to an outstanding effort from the lower order, Pakistan posted 299/5 on the scoreboard. Wanindu Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with three wickets.
Second ODI on Thursday
Both teams will meet again in the second ODI of the series at the same venue. It will be a do-or-die contest for Sri Lanka to survive in the series, while Pakistan will have a chance to seal the series even before the last match. It will allow them to experiment with their playing XI and test their bench strength.