PAK vs SL: Pakistan Registers Narrow Win Over Sri Lanka To Take 1-0 Series Lead

Hyderabad: Pakistan commenced the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a narrow six-run win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday. Pakistan broke Sri Lanka’s winning momentum as they were coming into the contest with three wins in a row. Also, for Sri Lanka, this is only the fourth loss from 11 ODIs they have played this year. Notably, six runs is the joint-lowest win margin for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in 50-over cricket, equalling the previous win margin when the team beat the Lankan side in 1989 in Lucknow.

Sri Lanka ends up seven runs short of the target

Chasing a modest target of 300, Sri Lanka were off to a solid start as their openers Pathum Nissanka (29) and Kamil Mishara (38) added 85 runs for the opening wicket. But the team lost openers at regular intervals after the dismissal of both openers, and they were reduced to 191/6. Wanindu Hasaranga played an impressive knock of 59 runs from 52 deliveries, but his fifty was not good enough to help the Lankan side get over the finish line. Maheesh Theekshana played a knock of an unbeaten 21 runs from 18 deliveries.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with four wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah picked two wickets each.