ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Streaming?

Hyderabad: After playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa recently, Pakistan are all set to take on Sri Lanka in another three-match ODI series. Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in the opening game of the series on Tuesday and will be aiming to get to a winning start on home soil. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be eyeing to get to a winning start in the series.

Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan side while Pakistan will be captained by Shaheen Afridi, who is newly appointed in the role.

Head-to-head

A total of 157 matches have been played between the two teams, with Pakistan having an edge in the matchup. They have won 93 matches while Sri Lanka emerged triumphant in 59 fixtures. Four matches ended in a no result, while one was a tie.

PAK vs SL 1st ODI live streaming details

When is the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, November 11.