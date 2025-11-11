PAK vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Streaming?

ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan recently won ODI series against South Africa (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 11, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST

Hyderabad: After playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa recently, Pakistan are all set to take on Sri Lanka in another three-match ODI series. Pakistan will be up against Sri Lanka in the opening game of the series on Tuesday and will be aiming to get to a winning start on home soil. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be eyeing to get to a winning start in the series.

Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan side while Pakistan will be captained by Shaheen Afridi, who is newly appointed in the role.

Head-to-head

A total of 157 matches have been played between the two teams, with Pakistan having an edge in the matchup. They have won 93 matches while Sri Lanka emerged triumphant in 59 fixtures. Four matches ended in a no result, while one was a tie.

PAK vs SL 1st ODI live streaming details

When is the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, November 11.

Where the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka start?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will commence at 3 PM IST.

Where the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be shown live on TV in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the opening match of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka can be watched on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Teams

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

