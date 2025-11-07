ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level ODI Series With Eight-Wicket Win In Faisalabad

File Photo: Quinton de Kock ( AP Photos )

Hyderabad: South Africa levelled the series with an eight-wicket win in the second ODI after conceding a two-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the first fixture of the three-match series at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Quinton de Kock starred in the match with an unbeaten knock of 123 runs, while Nandre Burger picked four wickets to help the team emerge triumphant in the contest. South Africa restricts Pakistan to 269/9 The South African team dished out a clinical bowling performance in the match, restricting the opposition to 269/9. Salman Agha (69) and Mohammad Nawaz (59) scored fifties, providing key contributions for Pakistan. Nandre Burger was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets, while Nqabayomzi Peter took three wickets. Only the duo of Agha and Nawaz managed to play significant knocks, but none of the other batters came up with a crucial contribution for the side.