PAK vs SA 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level ODI Series With Eight-Wicket Win In Faisalabad

South Africa levelled the three-match ODI series with an eight-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI
File Photo: Quinton de Kock (AP Photos)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST

Hyderabad: South Africa levelled the series with an eight-wicket win in the second ODI after conceding a two-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the first fixture of the three-match series at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Quinton de Kock starred in the match with an unbeaten knock of 123 runs, while Nandre Burger picked four wickets to help the team emerge triumphant in the contest.

South Africa restricts Pakistan to 269/9

The South African team dished out a clinical bowling performance in the match, restricting the opposition to 269/9. Salman Agha (69) and Mohammad Nawaz (59) scored fifties, providing key contributions for Pakistan. Nandre Burger was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets, while Nqabayomzi Peter took three wickets.

Only the duo of Agha and Nawaz managed to play significant knocks, but none of the other batters came up with a crucial contribution for the side.

South Africa took down 270 at the loss of two wickets

Chasing the target of 270 turned out to be a walk in the park for the South African team as they completed the chase in just 40.1 overs and at a loss of two wickets. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his retirement, played a knock of unbeaten 123 runs, inking his name in the record books. Tony de Zorzi played a knock of 76 runs and helped the team get over the finish line with ease.

De Cock creates history

Quinton de Kock owned a world record during his stellar knock of an unbeaten 123. He scored his 22nd ODI century and ninth in Asia. The 32-year-old has amassed six hundreds so far, four of which came in the 2023 World Cup held in India, while two were against the Indian team in 2015. He has scored one ton in the United Arab Emirates and two centuries in Sri Lanka.

With his century on Thursday, de Kock became the visiting opener to score the most centuries in Asia, surpassing Chris Gayle (8). Nathan Astle of New Zealand and Shai Hope of West Indies are at the third and fourth place in the list with six centuries each. Former South African batter and India head coach Gary Kirsten has amassed five hundreds.

