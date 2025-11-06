PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India?
PAK vs SA 2nd ODI live streaming: Time, venue and streaming details for the match.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: After beating South Africa by two wickets in a thriller in Faisalabad, Pakistan, are all set to host South Africa for the second match at the same stadium. On the other hand, South Africa will look to settle the scores with a win in the three-match series as a defeat will make them lose the series.
Salman Agha (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (55) scored fifties for the team while Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. While Pakistan’s top order performed, their lower order struggled, and that would be an issue to look out for the Men in Green when the two teams meet at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
It’s Game Day! 🔥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 6, 2025
It’s the second ODI in Faisalabad, and #TheProteas Men will look to hit back as they aim to level the series. 🇿🇦🏏
Watch all the action live on SuperSport. 📺 pic.twitter.com/Sh6dtzdnuc
Quinton de Kock (63) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) played key knocks for the South African side. Lungi Ngidi, Donovan Ferreira and Corbin Bosch picked two wickets each.
Live streaming details of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI
When is the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?
The second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Thursday, November 6.
Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI to be held?
Pakistan vs South Africa will be at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.
What time does the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa start?
The second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will commence at 3:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI?
The second ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will not be broadcast on any channel in India
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel.