PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: After beating South Africa by two wickets in a thriller in Faisalabad, Pakistan, are all set to host South Africa for the second match at the same stadium. On the other hand, South Africa will look to settle the scores with a win in the three-match series as a defeat will make them lose the series.

Salman Agha (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (55) scored fifties for the team while Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. While Pakistan’s top order performed, their lower order struggled, and that would be an issue to look out for the Men in Green when the two teams meet at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Quinton de Kock (63) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) played key knocks for the South African side. Lungi Ngidi, Donovan Ferreira and Corbin Bosch picked two wickets each.

Live streaming details of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI

When is the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on Thursday, November 6.