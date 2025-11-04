ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming In India?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI (AP Photos)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST

Hyderabad: Pakistan will be looking to get to a bright start under the new leadership of Shaheen Afridi as the hosts will take on an under-strength South Africa in Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, a venue where the last ODI match took place in 2008. Earlier in the series, Pakistan and South Africa locked horns against each other in the two Tests, which were tied at 1-1. The three T20I series was won by Pakistan with a 2-1 margin.

Pakistan have been going through a dismal form this season, losing the triangular series final to New Zealand and also failing to reach the semifinal of the Champions Trophy. Also, they suffered a series loss against West Indies by 2-1.

South Africa will be captained by Matthew Breetzke and will play without their regular captain, Temba Bavuma and seven other frontline players in the white-ball squad. However, they have the services of experienced Quinton de Kock, which will be beneficial for the South African squad.

Head-to-head

Both teams have played 87 matches against each other, with South Africa winning 52 of them while Pakistan have won 34 matches. South Africa have an overall edge in the contes and they will be looking to avenge the loss in the T20I series.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming details

Where to watch PAK vs SA 1st ODI live stream in India?

The first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

Where to watch PAK vs SA 1st ODI live on TV?

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI won’t be telecast live in India.

When and where will the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on November 4, 2025. The match will start at 3.30 PM IST.

When will the toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI will take place at 3 PM IST.

