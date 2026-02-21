ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In T20 World Cup Super 2026 Super 8 Clash?

Hyderabad: Pakistan are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Just like some of the other fixtures in the tournament, the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand also faces a rain threat on Saturday. The tournament has entered its business end, and eight teams are divided into two groups in the Super 8.

India, South Africa. The West Indies and Zimbabwe are in Group 1, while New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan form Group 2. However, there is a slight chance of rain threatening the play with clouds hanging over the field for most of the time.

PAK vs NZ Weather report

According to accuweather.com, the maximum rainfall at the venue is expected between 1 PM and 3 PM, with the rain probability ranging from 49 per cent to 68 per cent. It will drop further to around 20 per cent during the match hours. The air quality will be poor while the humidity will be around 85.