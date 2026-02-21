Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In T20 World Cup Super 2026 Super 8 Clash?
Pakistan will be up against New Zealand in the first match of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Just like some of the other fixtures in the tournament, the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand also faces a rain threat on Saturday. The tournament has entered its business end, and eight teams are divided into two groups in the Super 8.
India, South Africa. The West Indies and Zimbabwe are in Group 1, while New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan form Group 2. However, there is a slight chance of rain threatening the play with clouds hanging over the field for most of the time.
The wait is over and the stakes just got higher! 🤩— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 21, 2026
The resilient Kiwis go against mercurial Pak in a Do-or-Die match at Colombo. 🏟️
Who claims this Super 8 opener?
ICC Men's #T20WorldCup SUPER 8 👉 #NZvPAK | SAT, 21 FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/bvB32CepYb
PAK vs NZ Weather report
According to accuweather.com, the maximum rainfall at the venue is expected between 1 PM and 3 PM, with the rain probability ranging from 49 per cent to 68 per cent. It will drop further to around 20 per cent during the match hours. The air quality will be poor while the humidity will be around 85.
Also, the weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, which might generate some swing for the seamers. The temperature will be 26 degree celsius.
PAK vs NZ head to head
Both teams have played 49 T20Is, with Pakistan winning 24 matches while New Zealand have won 23 matches. Two matches ended in a no result. In the T20 World Cups, New Zealand have won two matches while Pakistan have won five. Notably,. From 2016, New Zealand have never defeated Pakistan in the tournament.
What happens if the match gets washed out?
There is no reserve day for the Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. So, if the match gets washed out, both teams will get one point each. Both teams will need to play five overs minimum to constitute a match, but if it doesn’t happens both sides will get one point each.