PAK vs ENG Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

Hyderabad: After their first Super 8 match was washed out, Pakistan will be aiming to script their first win of the stage in the match against England. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, and it was the same venue where Pakistan’s earlier Super 8 fixture against New Zealand was washed out.

With each team set to play only three matches in the Super 8 stage, there is no room for error. The washout against New Zealand has made the match against England more critical for Pakistan.

PAK vs ENG weather report

The weather forecast brings positive news for the matchup. According to Accuweather, the rain is unlikely to interrupt the proceedings with only two percent chanes of rain playing the spoilsport. Temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and will take a slump to 25 degree celsius in the evening, offering ideal playing conditions. Humidity will be more than 75 degrees in the evening.