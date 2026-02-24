PAK vs ENG Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?
Pakistan will play their second Super 8 match against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Hyderabad: After their first Super 8 match was washed out, Pakistan will be aiming to script their first win of the stage in the match against England. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, and it was the same venue where Pakistan’s earlier Super 8 fixture against New Zealand was washed out.
With each team set to play only three matches in the Super 8 stage, there is no room for error. The washout against New Zealand has made the match against England more critical for Pakistan.
PAK vs ENG weather report
The weather forecast brings positive news for the matchup. According to Accuweather, the rain is unlikely to interrupt the proceedings with only two percent chanes of rain playing the spoilsport. Temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and will take a slump to 25 degree celsius in the evening, offering ideal playing conditions. Humidity will be more than 75 degrees in the evening.
Pakistan will back their spin attack as the playing conditions favour spin in Sri Lanka. Considering Pakistan has multiple spin options to use.
PAK vs ENG: How Pakistan can go to semis?
After washing out against New Zealand, Pakistan have slightly lost control of their destiny. Victory over England on Tuesday would make matters simpler for them. Victories in the two remaining games would ensure a semifinal berth for the team with a tally of five points.
However, Pakistan will be left with only one point if they lose the match. The team will then need England to emerge triumphant against New Zealand in the final group game to survive in the race to enter the semifinal of the competition. Then, the determining factor will be net run rate as it will be a three-way tussle to advance into the top four.
Another washout will be equally problematic for Pakistan, as they would finish on two points. Thus, Pakistan need to win against England and take control of their equation.