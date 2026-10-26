ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs ENG: Shadab Khan Walks Off, England Players Celebrate Victory, But A DRS Twist Changes All Of It

Hyderabad: Cricket can produce insane twists in a single game, and the ODI tri-series fixture between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Lahore was evidence of it. Pakistan came out triumphant by one wicket in the close contest, but the fixture was full of drama and controversy. England players had started celebrating their win, handshakes were exchanged, and Shadab looked devastated on his dismissal. However, a DRS changed the whole game, and Pakistan managed to win the match by the narrowest of margins.

Pakistan were chasing a target of 242, and they were reduced to 154/9. With only one wicket left and 88 more runs to go, the defeat looked certain. Then the duo of Shadab and Haris Rauf produced a record partnership to take the hosts over the finish line.

The incident which grabbed al ot of eyeballs came in the 45th over when Gus Atkinson was bowling. Atkinson trapped Shadab on the pads with a full-length delivery. The bowler appealed for the dismissal, and the umpire straight up raised his finger as the batter looked plumb in front of the stumps. Shadab seemed to accept the decision and walk away.

England players, though they had won the game, seemed to accept it, and Shadab’s body language suggested that he also thought that the umpire’s decision was correct. The television broadcast briefly flashed that England had won by 20 runs.

Devastated with his dismissal, Shadab struck his bat against the ground. England players started exchanging handshakes amongst themselves.

But Shadab decided to use Pakistan's only review. The replays showed a spike on the UltraEdge, and the ball touching his bat had overturned the decision. The England players looked stunned; Shadab responded with a fist bump, and Rauf put his hand on his head in disbelief.

Three wins in three matches and a ticket to the final

Pakistan won all of the three matches they have played so far and booked a spot in the final with a triumph over Sri Lanka. They first defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs, crushed England by 87 runs and then clinched a thrilling one-wicket win over England in the recent encounter. The team has already reached a final, and the result of their last league game against Sri Lanka will be inconsequential for the team.