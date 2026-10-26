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ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Book Berth In Tri-Series Final As Shadab Khan Forms Record Partnership With Haris Rauf

Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf react after winning the tri-series one-day international cricket match against England ( AP )

Hyderabad: Pakistan have been going strong in the ongoing ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. The team continued their strong run and punched a ticket to the tri-series final, beating England in Lahore on Sunday. However, the victory was not easy as the game went down to the wire and Pakistan emerged triumphant by just one wicket. Shadab Khan was the star of the show as he kept fighting from one end while wickets were tumbling from the other and took the team over the finish line.

Shadab’s heroics helps Pakistan secure a victory

Shadab Khan came to bat at No.8 after Pakistan were reduced to 103/6, and the win was looking difficult as they were chasing a modest target of 242 on a pitch which was sluggish in nature. However, the right-arm batter managed to keep his calm and played a knock of an unbeaten 113 runs from just 96 balls, laced with 13 boundaries and five sixes to take the team over the finish line. Shadab had scored five half-centuries, but it was his maiden ODI ton when he hit a century against England. Record 10th-wicket partnership Shadab forged an unbroken 89-run partnership along with No.11 Haris Rauf (7* off 19 balls). Pakistan were 154/9 when Rauf walked in to bat, but the duo ensured that the last wicket wouldn’t fall till the chase was complete, and Pakistan registered a win by one wicket.