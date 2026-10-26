ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Book Berth In Tri-Series Final As Shadab Khan Forms Record Partnership With Haris Rauf
Pakistan won by one wicket over England to clinch a berth in the final of the tri-series that also included Sri Lanka.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan have been going strong in the ongoing ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. The team continued their strong run and punched a ticket to the tri-series final, beating England in Lahore on Sunday. However, the victory was not easy as the game went down to the wire and Pakistan emerged triumphant by just one wicket. Shadab Khan was the star of the show as he kept fighting from one end while wickets were tumbling from the other and took the team over the finish line.
Shadab’s heroics helps Pakistan secure a victory
Shadab Khan came to bat at No.8 after Pakistan were reduced to 103/6, and the win was looking difficult as they were chasing a modest target of 242 on a pitch which was sluggish in nature. However, the right-arm batter managed to keep his calm and played a knock of an unbeaten 113 runs from just 96 balls, laced with 13 boundaries and five sixes to take the team over the finish line.
An historic night in Lahore as Shadab Khan scores a remarkable century and Pakistan break an international record that has held since 1975 😮 https://t.co/Xc8KQuNTkA— ICC (@ICC) October 26, 2026
Shadab had scored five half-centuries, but it was his maiden ODI ton when he hit a century against England.
Record 10th-wicket partnership
Shadab forged an unbroken 89-run partnership along with No.11 Haris Rauf (7* off 19 balls). Pakistan were 154/9 when Rauf walked in to bat, but the duo ensured that the last wicket wouldn’t fall till the chase was complete, and Pakistan registered a win by one wicket.
A monumental hundred under pressure from Shadab Khan sends Pakistan into the ODI tri-series final 🤯 📝: https://t.co/XQSIKimJLn https://t.co/78LMS9vj8c— ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2026
The partnership between Shadab and Rauf is now the highest 10th-wicket partnership in a successful ODI run-chase. Rauf struck the winning boundary for Pakistan. The duo beat the 51-year-old record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership in a successful chase in ODIs. Earlier, the record was owned by the duo of Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts, who put on an unbeaten 64 runs for the last wicket in the ODI World Cup in 1975.
Overall, it was the fourth-highest partnership for the 10th wicket in ODIs. Viv Richards & Michael Holding own the record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership in 50-over cricket with a partnership of unbeaten 106 runs in 1984.
Pakistan vs England highlights
England post 241 in the first innings
Batting first, England batters struggled to stay at the crease except for Ben Duckett, who played an impressive knock of 105 runs from 11 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes. Sam Curran also contributed with 42 runs, but six other batters were dismissed in single digits.
Pakistan pull victory from the jaws of defeat against England thanks to Shadab Khan's sensational hundred 🔥 Details ➡️ https://t.co/aeu0dFPM57 https://t.co/kfO7fxS542— ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2026
England looked to be headed for a low total at one stage, but Duckett led them to a decent total.