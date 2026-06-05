ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs AUS ODI Series: Pakistan Hold Their Nerves To Win Low-Scoring Contest To Emerge Triumphant

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Pakistan secured a series win against Australia by 2-1 in a three-match ODI series under Shaheen Afridi’s leadership. Pakistan defeated the visitors by four wickets in the series decider. Batting first, Australia set a target of just 158 ​​runs for Pakistan. Although it is an easy target in modern-day cricket, it was not the case for Pakistan as their batter struggled to stay at the crease, and it became a close contest. Eventually, the Men in Green held their nerves to win the series decider. Pakistan batters needed 41.5 overs to reach this modest target. Experienced batter Babar Azam played a sluggish knock, scoring only 40 runs from 84 balls, playing with a strike rate below 50. Salman Agha scored 15 runs off 24 balls, while Arafat Minhas managed just 9 runs off 28 balls. At one point, it seemed Pakistan might lose the match, but Abdul Samad and Shadab Khan secured a victory for the team by stitching together a 49-run partnership off 67 balls. Samad remained unbeaten on 18 off 30 balls, while Shadab Khan stayed not out on 29 off 42 balls.