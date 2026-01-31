ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming Online?

Hyderabad: Pakistan will play against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday. The team secured a 22-run triumph in the series opener and will aim to seal the series win with a 2-0 lead.

In the first match, Pakistan batted first and posted a respectable score of 168/8 in 20 overs. The Pakistani spinners then restricted Australia to just 146 runs in their 20 overs, securing a 22-run victory and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The second T20 match of the series will be played today, starting at 4:30 PM Indian time.

Captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed the first match of the series, is ready to return for the second game. Travis Head led the team in Marsh's absence in the first T20I. Adam Zampa, who took four wickets in the first match, will once again play a crucial role.

From Pakistan’s point of view, all eyes will be on Babar Azam, who scored only 24 runs in the first match, and also on Sahibzada Farhan, who was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball in the previous game.