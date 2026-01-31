PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming Online?
Published : January 31, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan will play against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday. The team secured a 22-run triumph in the series opener and will aim to seal the series win with a 2-0 lead.
In the first match, Pakistan batted first and posted a respectable score of 168/8 in 20 overs. The Pakistani spinners then restricted Australia to just 146 runs in their 20 overs, securing a 22-run victory and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The second T20 match of the series will be played today, starting at 4:30 PM Indian time.
Captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed the first match of the series, is ready to return for the second game. Travis Head led the team in Marsh's absence in the first T20I. Adam Zampa, who took four wickets in the first match, will once again play a crucial role.
Pakistan's bowling attack does the job against Australia as they move 1-0 ahead in the T20I series 👊— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2026
📝: https://t.co/dryugHLoYA pic.twitter.com/0lFSpDdsgt
From Pakistan’s point of view, all eyes will be on Babar Azam, who scored only 24 runs in the first match, and also on Sahibzada Farhan, who was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball in the previous game.
Head to head record
In T20 internationals, Pakistan and Australia have a very close head-to-head record. The two teams have faced each other in 29 matches so far. With their win in the first match of the series, Pakistan has now won 13 matches, while Australia has won 14. One match ended without a result, and one match was a tie.
Pitch report
In the 27 T20I matches played at the venue, teams batting first have won 16 matches while chasing teams emerged triumphant on 11 occasions. The average 1st innings on the ground is 171 and so a contest with a decent competition is expected to be on the cards.
PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I live streaming details
Due to the strained political relations between India and Pakistan, Pakistani cricket matches are not being telecast on any television channels in India. However, cricket fans can watch the match on the FanCode app. Additionally, the Pakistan vs. Australia match can be watched for free on YouTube, where a channel called Sport TV is live-streaming the game.