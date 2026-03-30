ETV Bharat / sports

Pak Stalwart Fakhar Zaman Denies Ball-Tampering Charges In PSL

Lahore: Pakistan's opening stalwart Fakhar Zaman has denied ball-tampering charges stemming from the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 35-year-old was charged on Sunday night by match referee Roshan Mahanama with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Zaman was found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball. Appearing before the former Sri Lankan cricketer, Zaman denied the charges against him. The charge relates to an incident just before the final over of the Karachi Kings' innings, when they needed 14 runs to win.

Zaman was seen in discussion with Haris Rauf and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi before the over. Shortly thereafter, umpire Faisal Afridi requested the ball and, after inspecting it with his colleague, determined that its condition had been altered. The match referee is expected to hold another hearing within the next 48 hours before delivering a verdict.