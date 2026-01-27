ETV Bharat / sports

Padma Shri For Harmanpreet Kaur, Father Calls It A Proud Moment

Moga: Joy has swept across the sporting fraternity and the nation after the announcement that Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be conferred the prestigious Padma Shri.

Expressing pride and disbelief, her father Harminder Singh said he had never imagined his daughter would receive such a high honour. “Harmanpreet began her cricket journey with very limited resources. From a young age, she showed extraordinary passion and discipline. Her rise is the result of sheer hard work and dedication,” he told the media.

He said the award is not just a personal milestone for Harmanpreet, but a moment of pride for Punjab and the entire country. “Under her captaincy, the Indian women’s team has delivered strong performances on the global stage. Her fearless leadership and aggressive batting, including in World Cup matches, have given Indian women’s cricket a new identity,” he added.