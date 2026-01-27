Padma Shri For Harmanpreet Kaur, Father Calls It A Proud Moment
Speaking from Moga, the Indian women’s team captain’s father says years of discipline and sacrifice have culminated in one of the country’s highest civilian honours.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Moga: Joy has swept across the sporting fraternity and the nation after the announcement that Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be conferred the prestigious Padma Shri.
Expressing pride and disbelief, her father Harminder Singh said he had never imagined his daughter would receive such a high honour. “Harmanpreet began her cricket journey with very limited resources. From a young age, she showed extraordinary passion and discipline. Her rise is the result of sheer hard work and dedication,” he told the media.
He said the award is not just a personal milestone for Harmanpreet, but a moment of pride for Punjab and the entire country. “Under her captaincy, the Indian women’s team has delivered strong performances on the global stage. Her fearless leadership and aggressive batting, including in World Cup matches, have given Indian women’s cricket a new identity,” he added.
Calling her journey an inspiration, Harminder Singh said Harmanpreet’s success sends a powerful message to young girls across the country. “Today’s girls can excel in any field if they are given the right opportunities and support." He added that the Padma Shri award given by the government is a significant step towards recognizing the hard work and dedication of the athletes.
He said the family is immensely proud and described the moment as one they will cherish forever.