Padma Awards 2026: Vijay Amritraj To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan; Rohit Sharma To Receive Padma Shri

Hyderabad: The central government announced a total of 131 names as Padma Awardees for 2026, which included eight honours for contributions in the field of sports. The list of the sportspersons to be felicitated with the civilian honours includes notable names like former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj and former Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Amritraj only sportsperson to receive Padma Bhushan

In the list of sportspersons named in the list, Amritraj is the only player set to be conferred with Padma Bhushan. The former was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Arjuna Award in 1974 for his crucial contribution to Indian Tennis.

He was the highest-ranked Asian player in 1980, occupying the 16th spot in the rankings. He played a key role in leading India to the final of the Davis Cup in 1974 and 1987. Also won 15 ATP singles titles, and his career included some massive wins against players like Björn Borg, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors.

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet to get Padma Shree