Padma Awards 2026: Vijay Amritraj To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan; Rohit Sharma To Receive Padma Shri
The government of India announced a total of 131 names for the Padma Awards 2026, which include eight sportspersons.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST|
Updated : January 25, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The central government announced a total of 131 names as Padma Awardees for 2026, which included eight honours for contributions in the field of sports. The list of the sportspersons to be felicitated with the civilian honours includes notable names like former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj and former Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
Amritraj only sportsperson to receive Padma Bhushan
In the list of sportspersons named in the list, Amritraj is the only player set to be conferred with Padma Bhushan. The former was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Arjuna Award in 1974 for his crucial contribution to Indian Tennis.
SPORTS AT PADMA AWARDS 2026— Neetish Mishra (@NeetishKrMishra) January 25, 2026
Padma Awards are not given for one season. They are given for long work.
Vijay Amritraj got Padma Bhushan.
Indian tennis was very small when he played. He still reached the world level. That is why his award matters.
Rohit Sharma got Padma Shri.… pic.twitter.com/Z5jeOAkjrM
He was the highest-ranked Asian player in 1980, occupying the 16th spot in the rankings. He played a key role in leading India to the final of the Davis Cup in 1974 and 1987. Also won 15 ATP singles titles, and his career included some massive wins against players like Björn Borg, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors.
Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet to get Padma Shree
Rohit Sharma, under whose leadership India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, will receive Padma Shree. Also, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India to the title run last year, will be honoured with the award.
Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia has also been honoured for her impeccable goalkeeping qualities in the field. Baldev Singh has been awarded for his coaching tenure with the Indian women’s hockey team. K Pajanivel of Puduchery has been honoured for nurturing Silambam, an ancient Tamil weapon-based martial art. Para-athlete Praveen Kumar has been awarded after winning gold in the 2024 Paralympics and silver in the 2020 Paralympics in the high jump.
Bhagwandas Raikwar preserved the traditional Bundeli martial art in Madhya Pradesh. Also, he was a coach in the 'Chatrasal Bundeli Akhada' and played a key role in imparting the lessons of the art to his pupils.
What are Padma awards and where does Padma Shri stand?
The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian awards given to acknowledge the achievements of individuals across various disciplines. The list is issued every year on the eve of the Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).
A total of 131 names are announced by the central government this time around, which includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees in the list.
Order of civilian awards in India
- Bharat Ratna
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Bhushan
- Padma Shri