Over-40"Class of 2026 Brings More Than Just Experience To T20 World Cup 2026
At 40 and more, some players in the ICC T20 World Cup are creating waves and momentum, declaring that age is no bar.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: T20 is a flashy, fast and youthful addition to the gentleman’s game. But in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, there’s age catching up with many players being in their forties, holding fort and changing the narrative.
In fact, the upcoming World Cup features a remarkable, elite group of 40-plus-year-old veterans who are not just playing but have the wherewithal and the skill to dominate matches and oppositions, defying the typical, high-octane pace of T20 cricket.
Many of these players, like Mohammad Nadeem, have moved from major cricket nations like Pakistan to associate nations like Oman, bringing the experience of high-level training to emerging teams. These veterans often act as on-field mentors to young teammates, providing calm when the pressure mounts. Despite being over 40, these players are proving that modern training and diet mean "old" is just a number.
Oldest But Boldest
The oldest player is Mohammad Nadeem from Oman. At age 43, this Sialkot-born all-rounder is regarded as a Boss rather than a senior player by his teammates and management. He is the oldest competitor, but he isn't in Sri Lanka for a holiday. With 70 T20I matches, 805 runs, and 40 wickets under his belt, Nadeem is central to Team Oman’s strategy. His story is one of dedication. Having failed to break into the packed Pakistani domestic circuit, he migrated to Oman, where his discipline with the new ball and control in the middle overs made him indispensable.
Hockey To Cricket
Just a year younger but all of 42, debutante Italy’s Wayne Madsen will be captaining the team in its maiden World Cup. He is actually South African, born in Durban. And no, it was not football he was playing, but a hockey player who led by example. Wayne is a prolific run-scorer in the English County cricket and an astute observer, so much so that he has proven that his ability to read the game trumps youthful aggression. In his short T20I career, he already registered a highest score of 61 against Ireland before the World Cup, proving he is ready for the big stage.
Two-Nation Warrior
The Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe, popularly known as "Bulldog" of Dutch Cricket, is youthful, fast and powerful at 41. He switched from South Africa in 2015 and continues to destroy top-order batting with his fiery energy. Merwe has achieved what few have: He has played the T20 World Cup for South Africa in 2009/2010) and then, as many as 15 years later, re-entered the field, this time for The Netherlands. His agility in the outfield defies the number of his age. Passionate like Virat Kohli, he is also known for the furious appeals he makes, and the incredible economy rate of 6.51 that he carries on his arm. It is in the middle orders that he becomes a stifler, which opposition teams need to be wary about.
The President
Also 42, is the more familiar face of Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan, also known as "The President", thanks to the nickname given by Kevin Peitersen while commentating in one of the matches back in 2016. The nickname originated while they were teammates in a domestic T20 league. According to Nabi, the story unfolded during a critical final match before he was scheduled to leave for national duty. Afghanistan needed 16 runs off the final over, which Nabi successfully chased.
On the journey back, Pietersen took the microphone and told everyone that Nabi was the "future of Afghanistan" because he had single-handedly helped build Afghan cricket from "zero to where it is". Pietersen ended his speech by telling Nabi, "In the end, you will be the next president of Afghanistan".
The name gained widespread popularity because it perfectly aligned with Nabi's real-life role and personality within the Afghan team: Seniority and Respect, Off-Field Leadership, as in the early days of Afghan cricket, he often handled administrative and logistical matters, essentially functioning as a leader both on and off the field. A constant presence in T20 leagues globally, he remains a key spinner and finisher, often noted for still being a better athlete than many in their 20s.
Happy 40th Birthday
Not far behind Nabi, though shorter in status than the Afghan stalwart, is Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe. After returning from a ban, the keeper-batter returned to international cricket just in time for his 40th birthday on Feb 6th to participate in his final dance, as he puts it.
Taylor, who turns 40 the day before the tournament begins, had a tumultuous return to cricket. Known for being the first player from a full-member nation to score a T20I century at nearly 40, he brings a level of technical security to Zimbabwe that few others can match. As the 2026 World Cup progresses, it is the wisdom of these 40-year-olds that is proving just as lethal as the speed of the youngsters.
