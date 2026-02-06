ETV Bharat / sports

Over-40"Class of 2026 Brings More Than Just Experience To T20 World Cup 2026

File photo of Mohammad Nabi ( Getty Images )

By Meenakshi Rao New Delhi: T20 is a flashy, fast and youthful addition to the gentleman’s game. But in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, there’s age catching up with many players being in their forties, holding fort and changing the narrative. In fact, the upcoming World Cup features a remarkable, elite group of 40-plus-year-old veterans who are not just playing but have the wherewithal and the skill to dominate matches and oppositions, defying the typical, high-octane pace of T20 cricket. Many of these players, like Mohammad Nadeem, have moved from major cricket nations like Pakistan to associate nations like Oman, bringing the experience of high-level training to emerging teams. These veterans often act as on-field mentors to young teammates, providing calm when the pressure mounts. Despite being over 40, these players are proving that modern training and diet mean "old" is just a number. Oldest But Boldest The oldest player is Mohammad Nadeem from Oman. At age 43, this Sialkot-born all-rounder is regarded as a Boss rather than a senior player by his teammates and management. He is the oldest competitor, but he isn't in Sri Lanka for a holiday. With 70 T20I matches, 805 runs, and 40 wickets under his belt, Nadeem is central to Team Oman’s strategy. His story is one of dedication. Having failed to break into the packed Pakistani domestic circuit, he migrated to Oman, where his discipline with the new ball and control in the middle overs made him indispensable. Hockey To Cricket Just a year younger but all of 42, debutante Italy’s Wayne Madsen will be captaining the team in its maiden World Cup. He is actually South African, born in Durban. And no, it was not football he was playing, but a hockey player who led by example. Wayne is a prolific run-scorer in the English County cricket and an astute observer, so much so that he has proven that his ability to read the game trumps youthful aggression. In his short T20I career, he already registered a highest score of 61 against Ireland before the World Cup, proving he is ready for the big stage. Two-Nation Warrior