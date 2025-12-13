ETV Bharat / sports

Over 1,000 Civil Servant Athletes Compete In Bihar Sports Meet

The competition features a wide variety of events. On the first day, the morning sessions included 100-metre and 400-metre races, where the athletes gave their best on the track. The Patliputra Sports Complex, equipped with modern facilities including a synthetic track, international-standard field event venues, and other necessary infrastructure, is providing an excellent setting for the event.

This championship brings together participants from all states and union territories, showcasing their sports skills and teamwork. The participants include 702 male athletes, 328 female athletes, and 54 officials.

Patna: A large number of civil servants from across India have gathered in Patna, Bihar, to participate in the All India Civil Services Sports Championship 2025-26. The event, held at the Patliputra Sports Complex, began today and will conclude on Monday, featuring over 1,000 athletes competing in various track and field events.

The event includes several traditional and exciting athletics events, including running, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, and relay races.

A special attraction will be the veterans' competitions organised for senior athletes in the 40-60 age group. This will create an environment for meaningful interaction between experienced and new players. The event aims to foster synergy between youthful enthusiasm and experience.

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said that today is a very proud day for Bihar to have the opportunity to host the civil services athletics competition, comprising players who are in government service, which makes us even prouder, because despite being employees and officials, these players have kept their passion alive.

“In Bihar, the Sports Department was established as a separate department in 2024, and since then, several international sporting events have been held. The state government is continuously working for the betterment of athletes and sports,” he said.

The chief secretary said that in recent years, special attention had been given to the development of sports infrastructure in the state. “Sports academies are being activated at the district level, and various schemes are being implemented to encourage young talent. Such national events serve as a source of inspiration for local youth and also promote sports tourism,” he said.