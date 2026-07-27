ETV Bharat / sports

Our Years Of Hard Work Has Paid Off: CWG Hero Raja Muthupandi's Parents Proud; Tamil Nadu Announces ₹30 Lakh Incentive

Raja's father, Muthupandi, works as a manual labourer involved in loading and unloading, while his mother, Pechiyammal, works in a matchbox factory ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu weightlifter Raja Muthupandi's silver medal-winning performance at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has brought celebrations to his hometown of Kovilpatti, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announcing a ₹30 lakh cash incentive for the athlete.

Raja Muthupandi, a resident of Sankaralingapuram in Kovilpatti, won the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting category on July 26. He lifted a total of 286kg, comprising 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk.

The achievement has brought immense pride to his family and the people of Sankaralingapuram and Kovilpatti, with his parents describing the medal as the reward for years of hardship and sacrifice.

Raja's father, Muthupandi, works as a manual labourer involved in loading and unloading, while his mother, Pechiyammal, works in a matchbox factory. The couple have two sons, Suresh Kumar and Raja Muthupandi.

Both brothers developed an interest in kabaddi at a young age and regularly visited a gym in Sankaralingapuram to improve their fitness and physical strength. Noticing their enthusiasm and potential, the gym trainers encouraged them to take up weightlifting.

"While playing kabaddi, Raja used to go to the gym to build his strength and maintain his fitness. The coaches there told him that he could achieve a good position if he took up weightlifting seriously. He then developed an interest in the sport," Pechiyammal said.

Encouraged by their son's determination, his parents supported his training despite their modest financial circumstances.

Raja subsequently secured a place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Mayiladuthurai, where he underwent specialised training. After performing well in state and national-level competitions, he secured employment with the Indian Railways at Perambur.

Raja made his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018 Gold Coast, Australia and finished sixth. He was later set to compete in the next edition in 2022 in Birmingham, England, but was forced to miss the opportunity after suffering a leg muscle injury. He underwent surgery and subsequently returned to competitive weightlifting.