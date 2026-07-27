Our Years Of Hard Work Has Paid Off: CWG Hero Raja Muthupandi's Parents Proud; Tamil Nadu Announces ₹30 Lakh Incentive
Kovilpatti weightlifter Raja Muthupandi, who won silver medal in men's 65-kg category at Glasgow 2026 CWG Games, brought cheers to Sankaralingapuram, reports Manikandan M
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu weightlifter Raja Muthupandi's silver medal-winning performance at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has brought celebrations to his hometown of Kovilpatti, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announcing a ₹30 lakh cash incentive for the athlete.
Raja Muthupandi, a resident of Sankaralingapuram in Kovilpatti, won the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting category on July 26. He lifted a total of 286kg, comprising 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk.
The achievement has brought immense pride to his family and the people of Sankaralingapuram and Kovilpatti, with his parents describing the medal as the reward for years of hardship and sacrifice.
Raja's father, Muthupandi, works as a manual labourer involved in loading and unloading, while his mother, Pechiyammal, works in a matchbox factory. The couple have two sons, Suresh Kumar and Raja Muthupandi.
Both brothers developed an interest in kabaddi at a young age and regularly visited a gym in Sankaralingapuram to improve their fitness and physical strength. Noticing their enthusiasm and potential, the gym trainers encouraged them to take up weightlifting.
"While playing kabaddi, Raja used to go to the gym to build his strength and maintain his fitness. The coaches there told him that he could achieve a good position if he took up weightlifting seriously. He then developed an interest in the sport," Pechiyammal said.
Encouraged by their son's determination, his parents supported his training despite their modest financial circumstances.
Raja subsequently secured a place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Mayiladuthurai, where he underwent specialised training. After performing well in state and national-level competitions, he secured employment with the Indian Railways at Perambur.
Raja made his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018 Gold Coast, Australia and finished sixth. He was later set to compete in the next edition in 2022 in Birmingham, England, but was forced to miss the opportunity after suffering a leg muscle injury. He underwent surgery and subsequently returned to competitive weightlifting.
He finished third at the 2021 National Championships in Bhubaneswar, Odisha before continuing his pursuit of an international medal. His persistence finally paid off in Glasgow, Scotland, where he produced a medal-winning performance in the 65kg category.
Raja's parents said their years of struggle to support their son's sporting ambitions had finally paid off. "He tried in 2018 and 2022 but could not win a medal. We are extremely happy that our son has finally won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. All the hardships we faced for his training have now paid off," Pechiyammal said.
Raja's silver has sparked celebrations in Sankaralingapuram and Kovilpatti, with the achievement of the weightlifter from a humble background being hailed as an inspiration for young athletes across Tamil Nadu.
President Murmu, TN CM hail Raja
Raja's achievement was widely praised, with President Droupadi Murmu congratulating the Tamil Nadu weightlifter on social media.
"My heartfelt congratulations to Raja Muthupandi for winning the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The nation takes pride in your achievement. My best wishes for your future endeavours," the President said.
TN Chief Minister Vijay also congratulated Raja and announced a ₹30 lakh cash incentive in recognition of his achievement.
"My heartfelt congratulations and appreciation go to Raja Muthupandi, an athlete from Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, for winning the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting category at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland," the Chief Minister said.
"In recognition of his achievement, the Tamil Nadu government will award him a cash incentive of ₹30 lakh. May his victory inspire and instil new hope among the youth. I wish him continued success in achieving many more milestones and bringing pride to India and Tamil Nadu," he added.
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