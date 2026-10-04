ETV Bharat / sports

Our Focus Was To Win Gold At Asian Games 2026 At Any Cost: Nikki Pradhan

Ranchi: Nikki Pradhan, a member of the Indian women's Hockey Team that clinched gold at the Asian Games 2026, said the last two years had been a rollercoaster ride for Indian hockey, as the team's performance had not met expectations, and medals had eluded them on several crucial occasions.

However, following the arrival of a new coach and support staff, the team focused on identifying its shortcomings and working consistently to address them, she said.

"Before heading to the Asian Games, the team had a clear objective: to win the gold medal at any cost. I had previously competed in the Asian Games three times — winning silver and bronze medals but missing out on gold. The defeat against China in the previous Asian Games was also fresh in the team's memory," she said.

Furthermore, the team had not performed at its best during the qualifying matches in Ranchi. All these experiences made the team even more determined this time.

Pradhan observed that the pressure of the qualifying rounds was evident among the younger players. Consequently, the seniors stepped up to shoulder their responsibilities and share their experience with the juniors.

According to her, this was the first Asian Games for Beauty and Deepika. "I shared my insights with them on handling the pressure of major tournaments and maintaining confidence on the field. I also maintained excellent coordination with the team captain, Salima. The team members shared a strong bond, both on and off the field," she added.