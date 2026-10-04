Our Focus Was To Win Gold At Asian Games 2026 At Any Cost: Nikki Pradhan
She said the last two years had been a rollercoaster ride for Indian hockey, as the team's performance hadn't met expectations, and medals eluded it.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Ranchi: Nikki Pradhan, a member of the Indian women's Hockey Team that clinched gold at the Asian Games 2026, said the last two years had been a rollercoaster ride for Indian hockey, as the team's performance had not met expectations, and medals had eluded them on several crucial occasions.
However, following the arrival of a new coach and support staff, the team focused on identifying its shortcomings and working consistently to address them, she said.
"Before heading to the Asian Games, the team had a clear objective: to win the gold medal at any cost. I had previously competed in the Asian Games three times — winning silver and bronze medals but missing out on gold. The defeat against China in the previous Asian Games was also fresh in the team's memory," she said.
Furthermore, the team had not performed at its best during the qualifying matches in Ranchi. All these experiences made the team even more determined this time.
Pradhan observed that the pressure of the qualifying rounds was evident among the younger players. Consequently, the seniors stepped up to shoulder their responsibilities and share their experience with the juniors.
According to her, this was the first Asian Games for Beauty and Deepika. "I shared my insights with them on handling the pressure of major tournaments and maintaining confidence on the field. I also maintained excellent coordination with the team captain, Salima. The team members shared a strong bond, both on and off the field," she added.
Pradhan, who plays in the backline, said she shares a strong rapport with Salima. Whether it concerns team matters or issues off the field, the duo share everything and support each other whenever needed.
The Jharkhand native further said that she, too, had learned a great deal from senior players throughout her career by having the opportunity to play alongside the very players who inspired her to take up hockey.
She also received constant support from senior players during her time with South Eastern Railway. Now, carrying this legacy forward, she wishes to share her experience and support with junior players.
Recalling the goal she scored against Singapore, Pradhan termed it a special moment. After winning gold at the Asian Games, the Indian team will now focus on preparations for the Olympics. It has already qualified for the Olympics," she added.
Pradhan mentioned that the team displayed a balanced game at the Asian Games, maintained high morale, and did not let any adverse situation overwhelm them — which proved to be the team's greatest strength, enabling it to defeat China and clinch the gold medal.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with the concerned department and Hockey Jharkhand, has initiated efforts to honour the players.
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