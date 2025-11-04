ETV Bharat / sports

'Our Daughter Made India Proud', Harmanpreet Kaur’s Parents on a Dream That Began in Moga

Moga: Once, girls in this city weren’t even allowed to step outside freely, let alone dream of playing sports. But today, Moga’s daughter Harmanpreet Kaur has changed that story. Under her captaincy, India’s women’s cricket team lifted the World Cup for the first time, and the whole country rejoiced. Back home, Moga erupted in celebration. Villagers danced bhangra to the beat of drums, sweets were distributed, and Harmanpreet’s parents joined in the joy, their faces glowing with pride.

When Harmanpreet’s parents, Harmandar Singh and Satwinder Kaur, returned home, their house turned into a festival. Neighbours poured in, friends hugged them, and everyone had the same feeling, pride, pure and unfiltered.

Harmanpreet’s father, Harmandar Singh, known fondly as Billu, spoke with emotion. “There are always ups and downs in sports,” he said, “but our daughter faced every challenge with grit. Her hard work brought this moment not just to our family, but to India.” He added with emotion, “When she lifted the trophy, there were tears in her eyes. At that moment, it was what every parent dreams of.”

He recalled the semi-final against Australia, that incredible chase. “The target our girls set might have been tough even for a boys’ team,” he said proudly, adding, “But they did it. Harman used both her mind and her heart. She made the right calls at the right time.”