'Our Daughter Made India Proud', Harmanpreet Kaur’s Parents on a Dream That Began in Moga
As India celebrates its first Women’s World Cup victory, Harmanpreet Kaur’s hometown bursts with joy, her parents urging the nation to believe in its daughters.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST
Moga: Once, girls in this city weren’t even allowed to step outside freely, let alone dream of playing sports. But today, Moga’s daughter Harmanpreet Kaur has changed that story. Under her captaincy, India’s women’s cricket team lifted the World Cup for the first time, and the whole country rejoiced. Back home, Moga erupted in celebration. Villagers danced bhangra to the beat of drums, sweets were distributed, and Harmanpreet’s parents joined in the joy, their faces glowing with pride.
When Harmanpreet’s parents, Harmandar Singh and Satwinder Kaur, returned home, their house turned into a festival. Neighbours poured in, friends hugged them, and everyone had the same feeling, pride, pure and unfiltered.
Harmanpreet’s father, Harmandar Singh, known fondly as Billu, spoke with emotion. “There are always ups and downs in sports,” he said, “but our daughter faced every challenge with grit. Her hard work brought this moment not just to our family, but to India.” He added with emotion, “When she lifted the trophy, there were tears in her eyes. At that moment, it was what every parent dreams of.”
He recalled the semi-final against Australia, that incredible chase. “The target our girls set might have been tough even for a boys’ team,” he said proudly, adding, “But they did it. Harman used both her mind and her heart. She made the right calls at the right time.”
As drums played outside, he turned serious for a moment. “Don’t kill your daughters in the womb,” he urged, stating, "Educate them. Let them do what they love. These daughters will make you proud one day.”
Harmanpreet’s mother, Satwinder Kaur, smiled through tears. “Harman has always been focused,” she said softly. “Since childhood, cricket was everything to her. We never stopped her. And today, when we see girls across India saying they want to be like her, that’s our biggest reward.” She paused, then added, “Parents should let their daughters learn, study, and play. They can bring glory to the country, too.”
Friends of the family joined in, clapping and laughing. “Harman has shown that courage and hard work make anything possible,” one of them said. “She’s not just Moga’s pride, she’s India’s heartbeat now.”
Behind Harmanpreet’s journey stood her father, once a clerk at the Moga District Court, always a sports lover. Locals still remember him bringing young Harman to the Guru Nanak College grounds, where she played cricket and football with the boys. It was there that her first coach, Kamaldish Singh Sodhi, spotted her talent and offered free training. That single act changed everything; it set in motion a story that would one day make history.