Olympics 2026: Kashmir’s Arif Khan Finishes 39th In Slalom At Milano Cortina, Becomes First Indian In Two Consecutive Winter Games
A total of 96 skiers competed in the event, with Loïc Meillard of Switzerland claiming gold in 1:53.61.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Arif Mohammad Khan finished 39th in the men’s slalom event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, clocking 1 minute, 19.48 seconds to cap another historic appearance for India on the world’s biggest winter sports stage.
A total of 96 skiers competed in the event, with Loïc Meillard of Switzerland claiming gold in 1:53.61, followed by Fabio Gstrein of Austria and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who won silver and bronze, respectively.
For India, however, the result was about more than position or timing. The 35-year-old skier from Gulmarg made history as the first Indian to participate in two consecutive Winter Olympics, having also represented the country at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He also carried the Indian flag at the opening ceremony in Italy, underlining his status as the face of Indian winter sports.
“If you’re an athlete, this should be your dream,” Arif wrote in an Instagram post during his Olympic journey.
This year’s Winter Olympics also marked another milestone for India with Stanzin Lundup of Ladakh making his Olympic debut in cross-country skiing. Competing in the men’s 10 km freestyle event, Lundup finished 104th out of 111 athletes, clocking 28:26.7 seconds.
Arif’s Olympic journey has been shaped by perseverance through injury, financial struggles and years of training away from home. After securing qualification, he said, “Finally, the road to Milano Cortina is achieved. Every situation is different. Last time, I had to deal with financial challenges, and this year, I had to overcome an injury.” Reflecting on his ambitions, he added, “Last time, my only aim was to complete both runs, finish the event, and make my country proud. This time, I want to perform better, compete at a higher level, and achieve another milestone.”
For Arif, the Olympic stage represents more than personal achievement. “My journey is not just about me. It’s about showing young athletes that no matter where you come from, if you dream big and work hard, you can achieve anything,” he had said.
Though India’s Winter Olympic medal tally remains empty, the determination of athletes like Arif and Lundup offers hope that the country’s breakthrough moment on ice and snow may only be a matter of time.
Long before Arif’s rise, it was Gul Mustafa Dev who first carved India’s path in the Winter Games. Dev became India’s first Winter Olympian when he competed at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, laying the foundation for future skiers from India.