Olympics 2026: Kashmir’s Arif Khan Finishes 39th In Slalom At Milano Cortina, Becomes First Indian In Two Consecutive Winter Games

Srinagar: Arif Mohammad Khan finished 39th in the men’s slalom event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, clocking 1 minute, 19.48 seconds to cap another historic appearance for India on the world’s biggest winter sports stage.

A total of 96 skiers competed in the event, with Loïc Meillard of Switzerland claiming gold in 1:53.61, followed by Fabio Gstrein of Austria and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

For India, however, the result was about more than position or timing. The 35-year-old skier from Gulmarg made history as the first Indian to participate in two consecutive Winter Olympics, having also represented the country at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He also carried the Indian flag at the opening ceremony in Italy, underlining his status as the face of Indian winter sports.

“If you’re an athlete, this should be your dream,” Arif wrote in an Instagram post during his Olympic journey.

This year’s Winter Olympics also marked another milestone for India with Stanzin Lundup of Ladakh making his Olympic debut in cross-country skiing. Competing in the men’s 10 km freestyle event, Lundup finished 104th out of 111 athletes, clocking 28:26.7 seconds.