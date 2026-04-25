ETV Bharat / sports

Olympic Medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal Dead

Chandigarh: Former India international and Mumbai Hockey Association (MHA) secretary Gurbax Singh Grewal, who was a member of the national team that won a bronze medal in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, died of a heart attack in Chandigarh on Friday evening. He was 84.

Gurbax Singh, brother of Olympian Balbir Singh, retired as Sports Officer with the Western Railways in Mumbai and was elected as Honorary Secretary of The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd as part of a team that included former India captain and coach Joaquim Carvalho. Born on April 1, 1942, in Lyallpur, Punjab Province of British India, near present-day Faisalabad in Pakistan, Gurbax came to Mumbai in his 20s to play hockey for the Western Railways in Mumbai.