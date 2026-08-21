ETV Bharat / sports

Olympian Shivpal Singh Penalised With 10-Year Ban For Second Doping Offence

Hyderabad: Former Asian silver medallist and Tokyo Olympian Shivpal Singh has been penalised with a 10-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Disciplinary Panel. He has been suspended after testing positive for the banned substance anabolic steroid methandienone in his second doping offence.

The 31-year-old athlete has suffered a major setback as the length of the sanction might not give him a chance to compete when he was at his peak. Shival’s most remarkable achievement was at the 2019 Asian Championship, where he clinched silver with a personal best throw of 82.63m. He also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics.

The latest sanction comes after he was involved in an earlier doping case in 2021 when his sample returned positive for a steroid.

Early return from four-year ban

The NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel had initially handed the javelin thrower a four-year ban in August 2022, starting from 2021, as his sample from that test turned out to be positive.

Subsequently, Shivpall challenged the decision in NADA’s Appeal Panel, stating that his positive results had come from “contaminated supplements”. In January 2023, the Appeal Panel reduced the ban to just one year.