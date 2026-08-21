Olympian Shivpal Singh Penalised With 10-Year Ban For Second Doping Offence
Another Indian athlete, Shivpal Singh, has been punished with a 10-year-ban for committing a second doping offence.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Asian silver medallist and Tokyo Olympian Shivpal Singh has been penalised with a 10-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) Disciplinary Panel. He has been suspended after testing positive for the banned substance anabolic steroid methandienone in his second doping offence.
The 31-year-old athlete has suffered a major setback as the length of the sanction might not give him a chance to compete when he was at his peak. Shival’s most remarkable achievement was at the 2019 Asian Championship, where he clinched silver with a personal best throw of 82.63m. He also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics.
The latest sanction comes after he was involved in an earlier doping case in 2021 when his sample returned positive for a steroid.
Early return from four-year ban
The NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel had initially handed the javelin thrower a four-year ban in August 2022, starting from 2021, as his sample from that test turned out to be positive.
Subsequently, Shivpall challenged the decision in NADA’s Appeal Panel, stating that his positive results had come from “contaminated supplements”. In January 2023, the Appeal Panel reduced the ban to just one year.
He then returned to the competitive field in April 2023. He won bronze at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June before securing gold at the 2023 National Games in Goa.
The sanction this time has resulted in a harsher penalty, and the athlete has been handed a 10-year-ban.
More Indians face doping action
Shivpal is not the only athlete to face disciplinary actions in the doping case. Sprinter MV Jilna has also been provisionally suspended for a second offence after testing positive for mephentermine.
Former Asian Games heptathlon champion Swapna Barman has also been provisionally suspended for the use of the banned anabolic-androgenic steroid boldenone.