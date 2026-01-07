ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games Gold Medalist And Olympian Jinson Johnson Retires

Hyderabad: Asian Games gold-winning Indian middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson announced his retirement from the sport after a 15-year career. Johnson, who has won three medals in the Asian Games and also participated in the Rio 2016 Olympics, took to his Instagram handle to announce his retirement in a post which narrated his journey.

"From a boy with a dream started the journey from Kolkata and reached to Asian Games podium in Hangzhou 2023. Thank you, Athletics," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

"Some journeys are measured in meters and seconds. Some are measured in tears, sacrifices, faith, and the people who never let you fall."

Medals in the Asian Games

200m was Jinson’s preferred event while growing up, but he eventually transitioned to longer distances and showed his supremacy in his discipline at the continental level. He won the 1500m gold in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games with a time of 3 minutes and 44.72 seconds. He also won a silver medal in the same event.

The 34-year-old Kerala athlete won a 1500m bronze in the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023. Also, he won the silver and bronze medals in the 2015 and 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, respectively.