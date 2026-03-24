ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha’s Rising Star From Balangir Rajeshwari Seth Eyes Gold At International Lawn Bowls Event

Balangir (Odisha): Rajeshwari Seth’s journey from a small town to the national stage speaks of an individual's indefatigable will to win and how she made her way through grit, discipline and rising ambition to reach a larger goal. The young lawn bowler from Balangir has etched her name in the Indian team for the upcoming Lawn Bowl ACN Championship, marking a major milestone in her rapidly growing career.

Coming from a simple family, Rajeshwari’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her father, a tailor, supported her through the ups and downs as she ventured into a sport that is not among the most watched or played sports in many parts of India. What began as a casual introduction to the game through a friend in 2023 soon became her pursuit driven by passion and relentless hard work.

Odisha’s Rising Star From Balangir Rajeshwari Seth Eyes Gold at International Lawn Bowls Event (ETV Bharat)

Training for nearly 10 hours a day, Rajeshwari quickly made her mark. Within just a year of taking up lawn bowls, she began winning medals at district, state, and national levels - an achievement that speaks volumes about her focus and determination.

Her early successes included a bronze medal in the Inter-District Lawn Bowls Championship and a silver at the International Millet Mission Games. She went on to win two bronze medals in the Under-25 category in Guwahati and another bronze at the 37th National Games in Goa in 2023, earning a Rs 2 lakh reward from the Odisha government.