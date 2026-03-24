Odisha’s Rising Star From Balangir Rajeshwari Seth Eyes Gold At International Lawn Bowls Event
SK Wahid meets the sportsperson Rajeshwari who will now represent India at the ACN Championship, showcasing determination, hard work and big international dreams.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Balangir (Odisha): Rajeshwari Seth’s journey from a small town to the national stage speaks of an individual's indefatigable will to win and how she made her way through grit, discipline and rising ambition to reach a larger goal. The young lawn bowler from Balangir has etched her name in the Indian team for the upcoming Lawn Bowl ACN Championship, marking a major milestone in her rapidly growing career.
Coming from a simple family, Rajeshwari’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her father, a tailor, supported her through the ups and downs as she ventured into a sport that is not among the most watched or played sports in many parts of India. What began as a casual introduction to the game through a friend in 2023 soon became her pursuit driven by passion and relentless hard work.
Training for nearly 10 hours a day, Rajeshwari quickly made her mark. Within just a year of taking up lawn bowls, she began winning medals at district, state, and national levels - an achievement that speaks volumes about her focus and determination.
Her early successes included a bronze medal in the Inter-District Lawn Bowls Championship and a silver at the International Millet Mission Games. She went on to win two bronze medals in the Under-25 category in Guwahati and another bronze at the 37th National Games in Goa in 2023, earning a Rs 2 lakh reward from the Odisha government.
She continues her medal tally in 2024 with two gold medals at the Odisha Inter-District Championship, followed by a bronze at the 9th Under-25 National Championship and a silver at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. This performance fetched her another Rs 4 lakh award and, more importantly, a spot in the national training camp.
Now she has been selected to represent India at the ACN Lawn Bowls Championship, which begins from April 5. Rajeshwari is training intensely with one clear goal - winning gold for the country.
“I started playing in 2023 after getting to know about the sport from a friend. I train for nearly 10 hours every day. My coach and association have supported me immensely. Now, my goal is to win gold for India and one day bring medals from the Commonwealth Games and Olympics,” she says.
Her coach, Kailash Majhi, praises her discipline and rapid growth. “In a very short time, she has shown exceptional performance. Her dedication is unmatched, and I am confident she will make the country proud.”
Rajeshwari’s journey also reflects the growing footprint of lawn bowls in Odisha. With support from state authorities and efforts by district associations, the sport is steadily gaining popularity, producing talented athletes who are now competing at national and international levels.
District administration officials including the Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar and local sports bodies have congratulated her achievement, calling her the pride ofr Balangir. Her family, too, beams with pride as she prepares to step onto the international stage.
Once an obscure sport, lawn bowls is now opening new avenues for young athletes like Rajeshwari. And with her determination and clarity of vision, this young player from Balangir is not just chasing medals, she has made up her mind to make a golden mark in the history of the sports.
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