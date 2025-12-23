Odisha's Living Cricket Encyclopedia: 94-YO Keshav Dash Detailing Every Indian Match In His Diary For Last 55 Years
For the last 55 years, nonagenarian Keshav Dash has been watching cricket with a diary and pen, detailing every ball, every run and every wicket.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
By Narayan Sahoo
Cuttack: Odisha has a living 'cricket encyclopedia' in the form of Keshav Chandra Dash. Even at the age of 94, he is going strong like a devoted cricket fan just as he was during his early days. However, unlike other cricket enthusiasts, Dash has been literally breathing and living cricket every single day, not just by watching but by writing every ball, every run, every wicket, and every single detail of India's matches in his diary.
Believe it or not, the nonagenarian from millennium city Cuttack has been religiously doing this for the last 55 years. From 1970 to 2025, he has recorded ball-by-ball details of Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), T20Is and even the Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches, which has earned him the nickname 'Cricket Encyclopedia Keshav'.
Dash's love for cricket began when he was 22 years old. It was 1953, and scores were available only on radio and there was no modern score-tracking system. He used to carry a radio with him even to his office, and write every update in his diary. He remembers those days when cricket was played among just 5-6 countries. Ask him the best of his memories, Dash said India's 1983 World Cup victory further fuelled his passion.
Since 1970, he has continued this habit with incredible dedication. His diaries contain highly detailed records like which stadium India played in, which country India faced, individual scores, centuries, wickets taken, best performers and even jersey numbers of players.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dash said, "Whenever anyone wants to know about a player or a match, they can simply open the diary and find the details."
These days everything is available online, but Dash still feels an emotional need to write while watching matches.
This is evident from the fact that he has travelled beyond Odisha to watch live matches in stadiums, but even there, his diary follows him. "I carry the diary wherever I go to watch matches. It is my constant companion," he said.
Asked about his favourite player, he said it has been changing with the era. I loved watching Anshuman Gaekwad, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, and Sachin Tendulkar. Now it is Virat Kohli. Favourites have changed with time," Dash said.
Over the last five decades, Dash has witnessed Indian cricket's journey from the patience-testing era of Test matches to one-day cricket and now the fast-paced T20 format. "I feel blessed to witness this incredible journey. I haven't missed a single match, and I record every detail. My diaries include records of IPL matches as well," he stated.
His daughter-in-law Anita Padhi, who has seen him closely for the last 37 years, said he even forgets to eat and drink on match days, especially during day-night matches. "In case he misses a live game, he first watches the highlights, writes the match details, and only then eats and sleeps," she quipped.
However, he was a little disheartened when he could not watch the India-South Africa T20I match live at Barabati Stadium. "He wanted to catch the India-South Africa match live at Barabati on December 9. However, he could not go as he was unwell. Still, he watched the match on TV and wrote everything in his diary," she said.
Dash's habit has won him several awards, especially in cricket quiz competitions, where his deep knowledge always impresses people.
His grandson and psychiatrist Dr Lagnajit Dash believes this writing habit has greatly helped his health. "Many people at this age suffer from old-age memory problems and dementia. However, grandpa is mentally sharp because this regular writing has kept his brain active," he said, while suggesting that elderly people should adopt to such unique habits to keep fit.
