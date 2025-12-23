ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha's Living Cricket Encyclopedia: 94-YO Keshav Dash Detailing Every Indian Match In His Diary For Last 55 Years

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: Odisha has a living 'cricket encyclopedia' in the form of Keshav Chandra Dash. Even at the age of 94, he is going strong like a devoted cricket fan just as he was during his early days. However, unlike other cricket enthusiasts, Dash has been literally breathing and living cricket every single day, not just by watching but by writing every ball, every run, every wicket, and every single detail of India's matches in his diary.

Believe it or not, the nonagenarian from millennium city Cuttack has been religiously doing this for the last 55 years. From 1970 to 2025, he has recorded ball-by-ball details of Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), T20Is and even the Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches, which has earned him the nickname 'Cricket Encyclopedia Keshav'.

Dash's love for cricket began when he was 22 years old. It was 1953, and scores were available only on radio and there was no modern score-tracking system. He used to carry a radio with him even to his office, and write every update in his diary. He remembers those days when cricket was played among just 5-6 countries. Ask him the best of his memories, Dash said India's 1983 World Cup victory further fuelled his passion.

Since 1970, he has continued this habit with incredible dedication. His diaries contain highly detailed records like which stadium India played in, which country India faced, individual scores, centuries, wickets taken, best performers and even jersey numbers of players.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dash said, "Whenever anyone wants to know about a player or a match, they can simply open the diary and find the details."