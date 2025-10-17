ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha's Judo Champ Samvid Das Awaits Financial Help As He Gears Up For International Deaflympics In Tokyo

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: If you thought strength is measured only in roars, Balasore-born Samvid Das will make you think again. He who leads a life amid the sounds of silence, has given ample reasons to the countrymen to celebrate his victory thunderously. Come November, and the silent fighter may give you more reasons to cheer for when he will be participating in the International Deaflympics in Tokyo.

From a poor household in Bahanga block’s Nuapur panchayat, Samvid, born to Sitanath and Malati Das, dared to undertake a road less taken despite being born deaf and mute and struggled throughout his journey to the International Deaf Olympics in Tokyo.

The Inspiring Story Of Judo Champ Samvid Das From Odisha Whose Determination Speaks Louder Than Words (ETV Bharat)

His family survives on his father’s modest earning as a salesman in Bhubaneswar, where the family shifted 25 years ago. But the 21-year-old Samvid did not let any limitations define him. Instead, he took the Judo route that, as a martial art form, is all about unyielding strength and willpower.

With time, Samvid took little steps - from block-level tournaments to district and state championships, to climb the ladder of international success. Last year, at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he won a bronze medal in the 73 kg category, and made the country proud. Recently, he struck gold in the 71 kg category at the National Judo Championship held in Kanpur, which opened his road to the Deaf Olympics in Tokyo.

Ask Samvid where he gets his inspiration from and he points at his grandfather Kashinath Das. Samvid’s first teacher was Kashinath, a former athlete who once practiced taekwondo, judo, and rugby but had to give up sports due to lack of resources and dearth of money.