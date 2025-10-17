Odisha's Judo Champ Samvid Das Awaits Financial Help As He Gears Up For International Deaflympics In Tokyo
He never heard a cheer, yet gave India reason to cheer many times. Meet Samvid Das, the deaf-mute boy fighting his way to Deaf Olympics.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak
Balasore: If you thought strength is measured only in roars, Balasore-born Samvid Das will make you think again. He who leads a life amid the sounds of silence, has given ample reasons to the countrymen to celebrate his victory thunderously. Come November, and the silent fighter may give you more reasons to cheer for when he will be participating in the International Deaflympics in Tokyo.
From a poor household in Bahanga block’s Nuapur panchayat, Samvid, born to Sitanath and Malati Das, dared to undertake a road less taken despite being born deaf and mute and struggled throughout his journey to the International Deaf Olympics in Tokyo.
His family survives on his father’s modest earning as a salesman in Bhubaneswar, where the family shifted 25 years ago. But the 21-year-old Samvid did not let any limitations define him. Instead, he took the Judo route that, as a martial art form, is all about unyielding strength and willpower.
With time, Samvid took little steps - from block-level tournaments to district and state championships, to climb the ladder of international success. Last year, at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he won a bronze medal in the 73 kg category, and made the country proud. Recently, he struck gold in the 71 kg category at the National Judo Championship held in Kanpur, which opened his road to the Deaf Olympics in Tokyo.
Ask Samvid where he gets his inspiration from and he points at his grandfather Kashinath Das. Samvid’s first teacher was Kashinath, a former athlete who once practiced taekwondo, judo, and rugby but had to give up sports due to lack of resources and dearth of money.
“When I saw Samvid’s interest in judo, I could feel my passion getting reflected in him,” Kashinath says emotionally. Since he could not pursue his dream, he wanted to pull out all stops to make Samvid shine so that he did not stop where Kashinath had to.
Samvid’s basic training began at home. When the boy’s potential became evident, he took him to a local judo training centre near Bhanja Kala Mandap, in the capital city, where his journey began in earnest.
At the training hall, coach Gitanjali Panda recognised the spark in the young boy and seeing his passion and discipline, began coaching him for free. “He is a fast-learner, even more than his normal counterparts. He trains seven to eight hours every day and is focused. I am sure he will make India proud in Tokyo,” Gitanjali says.
But Samvid seems a little discouraged as poverty poses the biggest challenge to him. His family cannot afford the cost of travel and accommodation for his upcoming training camp in Punjab and later the Tokyo Deaflympics. His mother, Malati, recently met Balasore District Magistrate Suryavanshi Mayur, seeking help for his travel expenses.
“For the Malaysia tour, we managed with help from kind people. But we cannot ask them every time he goes for a championship. Now he has been selected for the Olympics. But we do not have the means to afford his trip,” Malati says, adding, “The District Magistrate had earlier helped us for one of his championships and he has promised to help us this time too. We are pinning hopes on him.”
As Samvid prepares for the training camp, his family waits in anticipation for support.
Medal Tally
- Bronze Medal: Last year, he clinched bronze in the 73 kg category at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, putting his village and block on the map.
- Olympic Ticket: Most recently, he struck gold in the 71 kg category at the National Judo Championship in Kanpur, earning his coveted spot at the Tokyo Deaf Olympics.
Apart from sports, Samvid is a master painter and spends a good chunk of time in crafting masterpieces. For someone who has been deprived of speaking or hearing, Samvid is otherwise blessed with talent that has helped him achieve success, with many more to come.
