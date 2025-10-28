ETV Bharat / sports

Odisha’s Golden Girl: How Teen Weightlifter Pritismita Set A New World And Asian Record

By Minati Singha Bhubaneswar: At just 16, Odisha’s weightlifting girl Pritismita Bhoi has once again placed India on the global sports map. The teenager from Dhenkanal, 90 kilometres from here, created a new Asian and world record by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 44 kg category at the 3rd Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain a day back. Lifting a combined 158 kg, including a record-breaking 92 kg in clean and jerk, Pritismita stood proud on the podium as the gold medalist and also etched her name among the world’s most promising young athletes. Odisha’s Golden Girl: How Teen Weightlifter Pritismita Broke World And Asian Records (ETV Bharat) Raised by her mother after losing her father at a young age, Pritismita’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Trained under coach Gopal Chandra Das at the Weightlifting High Performance Centre in Dhenkanal, she has been practising to the best of her ability for hours besides honing her skills at the Kalinga Stadium here, with her sights now set on higher weight categories and greater challenges ahead. As she clinched the gold and set a record, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to her coach Gopal Das, who was the one who noticed Pritismita’s ability during a school sports meet. He has been training her and her sister for the past four years. Q: How confident were you that Pritismita would set new Asian and world records at the Asian Youth Games 2025?