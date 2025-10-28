Odisha’s Golden Girl: How Teen Weightlifter Pritismita Set A New World And Asian Record
A new world record, a golden finish, and a story of determination after bouts of struggle - that is 16-year-old weightlifter Pritismita Bhoi from Dhenkanal.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: At just 16, Odisha’s weightlifting girl Pritismita Bhoi has once again placed India on the global sports map. The teenager from Dhenkanal, 90 kilometres from here, created a new Asian and world record by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 44 kg category at the 3rd Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain a day back.
Lifting a combined 158 kg, including a record-breaking 92 kg in clean and jerk, Pritismita stood proud on the podium as the gold medalist and also etched her name among the world’s most promising young athletes.
Raised by her mother after losing her father at a young age, Pritismita’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Trained under coach Gopal Chandra Das at the Weightlifting High Performance Centre in Dhenkanal, she has been practising to the best of her ability for hours besides honing her skills at the Kalinga Stadium here, with her sights now set on higher weight categories and greater challenges ahead.
As she clinched the gold and set a record, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to her coach Gopal Das, who was the one who noticed Pritismita’s ability during a school sports meet. He has been training her and her sister for the past four years.
Q: How confident were you that Pritismita would set new Asian and world records at the Asian Youth Games 2025?
A: I knew she would do it and that confidence I have on her always. For the last six to seven months, we had been training specifically for this goal. She was in excellent form. Most importantly, India’s national coach Vijay Sharma also guided her at the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar, which finetuned her abilities to make a big difference.
Q: What is her next target now that she has set a world record in the 44 kg category?
A: She would be eyeing the 48 kg category. For that, she needs to focus on improving her overall fitness, weight balance, strength, and technique. We have already started preparing her for this transition and are sure she would live up.
Q: Are the current facilities and infrastructure in Dhenkanal sufficient for her to prepare for the 48 kg category?
A: Unfortunately, no. The facilities in Dhenkanal are not adequate so the training we intend to give her would be difficult. Competing in the 48 kg category requires high-end equipment and better infrastructure. At that level, you will be looking at competitors like Mirabai Chanu, so the preparation standards have to match that.
Q: You have been training Pritismita for years. What are her strengths and where do you think she should improve?
A: She is extremely dedicated and a quick learner. Her foundation in the game is strong, particularly in clean and jerk - that is her biggest asset. However, that does not give her the leeway to compromise on any aspect of the game. She needs to put in more practice and refinement in the snatch event. With continued focus, she can reach the goal soon.
