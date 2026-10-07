ETV Bharat / sports

Powerlifting Prowess: Cuttack’s Bibhuti Bhanja, At 50, Funds His Own Kazakhstan Trip, Returns With Three Golds

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack’s Bibhuti Bhanja had his eyes set on one goal - to win medals for the country in World Powerlifting Championship, held from September 18 to 20 at Karaganda in Kazakhstan. And he did that by winning not one but three golds for India, exceeding his own target besides thousands others who watched him excel.

An employee of a private sector company, Bibhuti earned enough to support his family but when it came to participating in an international competition, finance was definitely the first concern. But that did not deter him from participating. He did participate by arranging funds for his travel and stay, all by himself.

"I did not have any assistance from the government, corporate sponsors or patrons. Alongside the cost came the strain of a long journey and the difficulty of finding vegetarian food," says Bibhuti for whom all of these factors affected him physically, but his focus remained constant.

Bibhuti at his training session (ETV Bharat)

“Winning medals was my sole target, so I pushed past every obstacle to reach Kazakhstan. And I eventually succeeded,” he adds.

The Championship brought together more than 350 athletes from around 24 countries. Bibhuti was the only athlete selected from Odisha for the Indian contingent, with the selection details placing him in the 75 kg category.

He won gold in overall powerlifting in the M2 category, lifting a combined 332.50 kg. He also took gold in bench press with a lift of 92.5 kg and in strict curl with 50 kg.

“We were hoping for at least one medal, but he brought home three golds. We are overjoyed by Bibhuti Bhai’s success. He had always dreamed of winning medals abroad,” said his colleague and associate Iswar Chandra Behera.

Competing across five categories, Bibhuti was joined by Indian athletes from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana and faced competitors from countries including Kazakhstan, Russia and Afghanistan. His performance brought the Indian Tricolour onto an international podium and earned Cuttack’s “Golden Boy” three gold medals to take home.