Powerlifting Prowess: Cuttack’s Bibhuti Bhanja, At 50, Funds His Own Kazakhstan Trip, Returns With Three Golds
The Cuttack powerlifter funded his championship trip himself, winning three gold medals while balancing a private job, training and family responsibilities, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Cuttack’s Bibhuti Bhanja had his eyes set on one goal - to win medals for the country in World Powerlifting Championship, held from September 18 to 20 at Karaganda in Kazakhstan. And he did that by winning not one but three golds for India, exceeding his own target besides thousands others who watched him excel.
An employee of a private sector company, Bibhuti earned enough to support his family but when it came to participating in an international competition, finance was definitely the first concern. But that did not deter him from participating. He did participate by arranging funds for his travel and stay, all by himself.
"I did not have any assistance from the government, corporate sponsors or patrons. Alongside the cost came the strain of a long journey and the difficulty of finding vegetarian food," says Bibhuti for whom all of these factors affected him physically, but his focus remained constant.
“Winning medals was my sole target, so I pushed past every obstacle to reach Kazakhstan. And I eventually succeeded,” he adds.
The Championship brought together more than 350 athletes from around 24 countries. Bibhuti was the only athlete selected from Odisha for the Indian contingent, with the selection details placing him in the 75 kg category.
He won gold in overall powerlifting in the M2 category, lifting a combined 332.50 kg. He also took gold in bench press with a lift of 92.5 kg and in strict curl with 50 kg.
“We were hoping for at least one medal, but he brought home three golds. We are overjoyed by Bibhuti Bhai’s success. He had always dreamed of winning medals abroad,” said his colleague and associate Iswar Chandra Behera.
Competing across five categories, Bibhuti was joined by Indian athletes from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana and faced competitors from countries including Kazakhstan, Russia and Afghanistan. His performance brought the Indian Tricolour onto an international podium and earned Cuttack’s “Golden Boy” three gold medals to take home.
The Years Behind The Medals
Bibhuti’s interest in fitness began long before this overseas success. Born on May 12, 1976, he completed Class 10 at Bhakta Madhu Bidyapitha in 1991 and went on to pursue his higher secondary and undergraduate studies at Ravenshaw. His elder sister, Nandita Bhanja, remembers his enthusiasm for bodybuilding from early years.
“Bodybuilding has been Bibhuti’s passion since childhood. He started going to the gym right after Class 10. Our family has always supported him,” she said.
In 2004, he joined Kalinga Byayam Bidyalaya in Cuttack. Regular training and a disciplined diet helped him build his physique and he began entering bodybuilding competitions. The following year, he won the 'Kalinga Kumar' award.
Around 2008-09, he moved to powerlifting. A district-level championship win followed in 2014, along with more than a dozen medals in state competitions over the years. He also won a medal at a competition in Raipur in 2025.
There have been occasions when family responsibilities took precedence. He was scheduled to compete in Russia last year but withdrew because of his father’s illness. The Kazakhstan championship gave him another opportunity to pursue the international success he had wanted.
Work, Training And The Next Journey
Now 50, Bibhuti fits his training around his job at a private firm. His earnings finance his sporting career as well as his family’s needs, while his wife, Sujata Bhanja and other family members support his efforts.
Nandita said his medals at state and national levels had come through years of personal effort. “With official government support, he will surely achieve much more,” she hopes.
Bibhuti, too, has fingers crossed that assistance will help him take the next step. “I reached this stage through self-effort, along with the support of my family and colleagues. With government encouragement, I can push even further,” he asserts.
His next goal is to compete in the United States next year. For now, the three gold medals from Kazakhstan have given his family and colleagues plenty to celebrate and Bibhuti another reason to power up his training for more success.
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