Ranchi Set For India-South Africa ODI On November 30; JSCA Issues Advisory For Spectators

Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium is set to host the India–South Africa ODI on November 30 with strict spectator guidelines.

JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST

Ranchi: The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is gearing up to host the ODI match between India and South Africa on November 30. To ensure a seamless and memorable experience, the JSCA management has put in place modern facilities, including indoor practice pitches, enhanced stadium amenities, and shadow-free lighting design. Security has also been tightened across all key locations.

With a seating capacity of 40,000, the JSCA is closely monitoring every logistical detail to prevent any inconvenience to spectators. As per officials, players will be transported directly from the airport to their hotel under strict security arrangements, following district administration guidelines.

JSCA President Ajay Nath Shahdev has issued mandatory guidelines for match-goers. “Apart from water bottles, no food items will be allowed inside the stadium. Despite repeated instructions, many spectators attempt to carry bottles or bags, leading to crowding at entry points. A ticket permits only one entry. Entry with infants or small children on laps is strictly prohibited,” Shahdev said.

The JSCA President have urged spectators to line up at the queue corresponding to their ticketed wing, East, West, North, or South. Misaligned queues, he said, cause unnecessary chaos and will not be entertained.

“Offline ticket sales will begin five days before the match, while online ticket sales will open two days before the counter sales. The ticket prices range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 12,000.

