ETV Bharat / sports

'Occasion Of Immense Pride And Joy': PM Modi Hails India's Record 114-medal Haul At Asian Para Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes on their record 114-medal haul at the Asian Para Games 2026, calling the country's best-ever performance at the Games an occasion of immense pride and joy for the nation.

India concluded its campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a record haul of 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, as the country's para-athletes delivered world-record performances, historic victories and podium sweeps across multiple disciplines.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the athletes for their determination and exceptional performances, saying each member of the contingent had contributed to the historic achievement and inspired countless Indians.

“What an extraordinary achievement by our para-athletes at the just concluded Asian Para Games 2026! With a record 114 medals, this marks India’s best-ever performance at the Games. This is an occasion of immense pride and joy for the entire nation! I congratulate every member of our contingent for their exceptional determination. Each athlete has contributed to this historic achievement and inspired countless Indians with their accomplishments,” he said in an X post.

India surpassed its previous edition's medal tally of 108, comprising 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. The country had initially won 111 medals at the last edition, but three were subsequently stripped following doping charges against Neeraj Yadav and Parveen.

India's performance at Aichi-Nagoya exceeded expectations, particularly as the contingent was significantly smaller than the one that competed in the previous edition. A total of 168 para-athletes represented India at the 2026 Games, compared to 309 athletes at Hangzhou.

India's para-badminton contingent delivered several notable performances, with reigning Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar defeating compatriot and reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in the men's singles SL3 final to win gold. Bhagat settled for silver, ensuring an all-Indian finish in the event.

In women's doubles SL3-SU5, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi defeated China's Qiuxia Yang and Zuxian Xiao 21-16, 21-13 to claim gold. Thulasimathi also won silver in women's singles SU5, while Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan secured silver in women's singles SH6 after losing to China's Fengmei Li.

Para-archers Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi won gold in men's recurve doubles, while Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary secured silver in women's recurve doubles, earning India its first-ever medal in the event at the Asian Para Games.