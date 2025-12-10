ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs WI: Injury Crisis Deepens For New Zealand As Blair Tickener Stretchered Off During Second Test

Blair Tickner injury ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: The injury woes for New Zealand worsened with their pacer, Blair Tickner, sustaining a shoulder injury on the opening day of the second Test between West Indies and New Zealand. Tickner’s return to Test cricket turned painful as the New Zealand pacer was stretchered off from the Basin Reserve after sustaining a shoulder dislocation injury. Tickner played his last Test in March 2023 and was making his return to the national side. He ripped apart the opposition batting unit with impressive figures of 4/32. However, what was turning out to be a positive outing for him turned into a tragic moment soon as he dived at fine leg in the 67th over to save a boundary. He immediately signalled for help, asking his teammates and medical staff to rush to his aid before the player was taken off the field to warm applause from the home crowd.