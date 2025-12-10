NZ vs WI: Injury Crisis Deepens For New Zealand As Blair Tickener Stretchered Off During Second Test
New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner has been stretched off during the second Test as he hurt his shoulder.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: The injury woes for New Zealand worsened with their pacer, Blair Tickner, sustaining a shoulder injury on the opening day of the second Test between West Indies and New Zealand. Tickner’s return to Test cricket turned painful as the New Zealand pacer was stretchered off from the Basin Reserve after sustaining a shoulder dislocation injury.
Tickner played his last Test in March 2023 and was making his return to the national side. He ripped apart the opposition batting unit with impressive figures of 4/32. However, what was turning out to be a positive outing for him turned into a tragic moment soon as he dived at fine leg in the 67th over to save a boundary. He immediately signalled for help, asking his teammates and medical staff to rush to his aid before the player was taken off the field to warm applause from the home crowd.
More injury concerns for New Zealand as pacer stretchered off during opening day of second Test against West Indies 👀#WTC27 | #NZvWI— ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2025
Read more 👇https://t.co/oHiRx0eCSV
The setback adds to New Zealand’s growing injury concerns in the pace department, as they already have a list of bowlers who have sustained injuries. Tickner was added to the squad after Matt Henry and Nathan Smith were ruled out in Christchurch. Now, his injury might make him the third pacer to be sidelined in the Test series.
Tickner starred the ball, trapping Brandon King and Kavem Hodge lbw. He then bounced out Shai Hope and uprooted Roston Chase's leg stump. His absence means that the trio of Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and debutant Michael Rae to carry the seam workload. Part-timers Glenn Phillips (31 Test wickets) and Kane Williamson (30) remain the team’s leading wicket-takers in the match.
The first match of the series ended in a draw as West Indies displayed a gritty performance with the bat. They were chasing a total of more than 500, and Justin Greaves scored a double hundred to help the team eke out a draw in the clutch moments. Shai Hope also scored a century while Kemar Roach smashed a half-century to prevent the team from a loss.