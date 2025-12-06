ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs WI: Records Tumble As West Indies Bat Out 163.3 Overs To Pull Off Epic Draw In Christchurch Test

Hyderabad: West Indies pulled off one of the best escapes in Tests in the first match of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. The Caribbean side scripted a marathon effort on Day 4 and Day 5 to bat out 163.3 overs across two days. Even at one stage, they were in a position to take down the mammoth target of 531, but a cautious approach in the last hours meant that they changed their approach, keeping a draw in mind. The visitors made a comeback after being bundled out for a paltry 167 in the first innings after batting for just 75.4 overs.

As a result of being all out on a low total, West Indies received a trail of 64 runs. The hosts then posted 466/8 in the second innings, handing a massive target of 531 to the West Indies. The visitors were in a spot of bother in the second innings at 72/4, and it looked like New Zealand were heading for a massive win.

But a combined effort from Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach flipped the script, and West Indies managed to salvage a draw. Shai Hope scored 140 runs from 234 deliveries before being dismissed. Justin Greaves played a marathon innings of unbeaten 202 runs from 388 deliveries. Kemar Roach played a valiant knock of 58 runs from 233 deliveries, scoring his maiden Test fifty. Also, the last two days saw multiple records being broken.

Highest 4th innings total in a five-day Test