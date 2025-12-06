ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs WI: Records Tumble As West Indies Bat Out 163.3 Overs To Pull Off Epic Draw In Christchurch Test

In a solid example of sheer grit and determination, the West Indies batted out 163.3 overs to script a memorable draw against New Zealand.

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st Test
West Indies' Justin Greaves, right, celebrates with teammate Kemar Roach, center, after scoring 200 runs against New Zealand on Day 5 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: West Indies pulled off one of the best escapes in Tests in the first match of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. The Caribbean side scripted a marathon effort on Day 4 and Day 5 to bat out 163.3 overs across two days. Even at one stage, they were in a position to take down the mammoth target of 531, but a cautious approach in the last hours meant that they changed their approach, keeping a draw in mind. The visitors made a comeback after being bundled out for a paltry 167 in the first innings after batting for just 75.4 overs.

As a result of being all out on a low total, West Indies received a trail of 64 runs. The hosts then posted 466/8 in the second innings, handing a massive target of 531 to the West Indies. The visitors were in a spot of bother in the second innings at 72/4, and it looked like New Zealand were heading for a massive win.

But a combined effort from Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach flipped the script, and West Indies managed to salvage a draw. Shai Hope scored 140 runs from 234 deliveries before being dismissed. Justin Greaves played a marathon innings of unbeaten 202 runs from 388 deliveries. Kemar Roach played a valiant knock of 58 runs from 233 deliveries, scoring his maiden Test fifty. Also, the last two days saw multiple records being broken.

Highest 4th innings total in a five-day Test

457/6 is the highest fourth innings score registered by any team in a five-day Test. Only England is ahead with 654/5 against South Africa in 1939, but it came in a Timeless Test.

Longest 4th innings partnership below the 5th wicket

Greaves and Roach stayed at the crease for a total of 409 deliveries, registering the longest partnership for the fifth wicket in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.

Fourth West Indian to score a fourth-innings double century

Greaves is now the fourth batter from his country to record a fourth-innings double century. His double hundred is the only unbeaten effort in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.

First tailender (No.8-11) to play more than 200 balls

Kemar Roach became the first tailender (No.8-11) to play more than 200 balls in the fourth innings to draw a Test match.

