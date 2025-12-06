NZ vs WI: Records Tumble As West Indies Bat Out 163.3 Overs To Pull Off Epic Draw In Christchurch Test
In a solid example of sheer grit and determination, the West Indies batted out 163.3 overs to script a memorable draw against New Zealand.
Hyderabad: West Indies pulled off one of the best escapes in Tests in the first match of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. The Caribbean side scripted a marathon effort on Day 4 and Day 5 to bat out 163.3 overs across two days. Even at one stage, they were in a position to take down the mammoth target of 531, but a cautious approach in the last hours meant that they changed their approach, keeping a draw in mind. The visitors made a comeback after being bundled out for a paltry 167 in the first innings after batting for just 75.4 overs.
As a result of being all out on a low total, West Indies received a trail of 64 runs. The hosts then posted 466/8 in the second innings, handing a massive target of 531 to the West Indies. The visitors were in a spot of bother in the second innings at 72/4, and it looked like New Zealand were heading for a massive win.
But a combined effort from Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach flipped the script, and West Indies managed to salvage a draw. Shai Hope scored 140 runs from 234 deliveries before being dismissed. Justin Greaves played a marathon innings of unbeaten 202 runs from 388 deliveries. Kemar Roach played a valiant knock of 58 runs from 233 deliveries, scoring his maiden Test fifty. Also, the last two days saw multiple records being broken.
Highest 4th innings total in a five-day Test
457/6 is the highest fourth innings score registered by any team in a five-day Test. Only England is ahead with 654/5 against South Africa in 1939, but it came in a Timeless Test.
Longest 4th innings partnership below the 5th wicket
Greaves and Roach stayed at the crease for a total of 409 deliveries, registering the longest partnership for the fifth wicket in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.
Fourth West Indian to score a fourth-innings double century
Greaves is now the fourth batter from his country to record a fourth-innings double century. His double hundred is the only unbeaten effort in the fourth innings of a drawn Test.
First tailender (No.8-11) to play more than 200 balls
Kemar Roach became the first tailender (No.8-11) to play more than 200 balls in the fourth innings to draw a Test match.