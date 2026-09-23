NZ vs IND: New Zealand Announce 16-Member T20I Squad; Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out Due To Injury
Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the squad due to an injury he suffered during an advertising promo shoot.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand have announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India starting from October 22. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury he suffered during a promotional shoot last week. The all-rounder will now be aiming to return to the ODI squad for the India series.
“We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said at the press conference.
As Rachin has been ruled out, Bevon Jacobs has been added to the squad as a middle-order option. Jacobs, who has experience of 11 T20Is, scored unbeaten 62 against the Bangladesh team in his most recent appearance.
Box Office 🍿— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 23, 2026
Our T20I squad to face India in the five-match Hero VIDA T20I series, Powered by Ai+ Nova Smartphone, starting on Thursday 22 October at Hagley Oval. pic.twitter.com/KIBdZA3LMz
New Zealand have loaded their squad with multiple pace options. A total of seven frontline pacers - Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith and Adam Milne - are included in the squad.
Adam Mile returns after a year
Milne has returned to the national team after a gap of one year. He was on the sidelines after suffering a severe left hamstring tear while playing in SA 20 in January 2026. He played his last international fixture against South Africa in July 2025 in a 20-over game.
Ben Sears was not considered for the selection as he continues to recover from the ankle injury.
Seven fast bowlers in New Zealand's 16-player group to take on India at home in five T20Is 🔥— ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2026
More 📲 https://t.co/mDy2VkYeqp pic.twitter.com/X9nIJHfOh2
Why there are seven frontline pacers in New Zealand
New Zealand head coach Walter has cited workload management as the reason behind stacking up the national side with multiple pacers. New Zealand will tour Australia for four Tests after India’s tour and will face Sri Lanka early next year in a home series.
“Our priority is winning games and putting the best team on the park, but we also have to keep in mind the volume of cricket in the coming months. We're very fortunate with the depth that we've got to call upon, so we'll look to use all 16 squad members throughout the series as we manage workloads,” Walter said.
New Zealand squad for India series
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith