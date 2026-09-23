ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs IND: New Zealand Announce 16-Member T20I Squad; Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out Due To Injury

Hyderabad: New Zealand have announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India starting from October 22. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury he suffered during a promotional shoot last week. The all-rounder will now be aiming to return to the ODI squad for the India series.

“We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said at the press conference.

As Rachin has been ruled out, Bevon Jacobs has been added to the squad as a middle-order option. Jacobs, who has experience of 11 T20Is, scored unbeaten 62 against the Bangladesh team in his most recent appearance.

New Zealand have loaded their squad with multiple pace options. A total of seven frontline pacers - Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith and Adam Milne - are included in the squad.

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