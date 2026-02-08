NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Kick Off Campaign With Highest-Ever Chase Against Afghanistan
New Zealand defeated Afghanistan thanks to an easy chase of 183 runs guided by Tim Seifert’s fifty.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST|
Updated : February 8, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand outplayed Afghanistan by five wickets on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, taking down the target of 183 runs with 13 balls to spare. Also, they completed the highest successful chase against Afghanistan in the T20I cricket, surpassing Sri Lanka's previous highest successful chase of 176 during the Asia Cup 2022. Tim Seifert played a whirlwind knock of 65 runs from 42 deliveries, laced with three sixes, while Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets. The surface wasn’t a traditional Chepauk surface where spinners used to flourish, but the pitch also offered some zip for the pacers.
Smooth chase after two early blows
New Zealand suffered two wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 14/2. However, Seifert took charge from one end and amassed 65 runs from just 42 deliveries to put the team in a commanding position. He joined hands with Glenn Phillips to stitch a 74-run partnership for the third wicket. Glenn Phillips scored a knock of 42 runs from 25 deliveries. The duo helped the team register a commanding win over the opponents.
Chase completed and records rewritten! 💪
Afghanistan post 182/6 batting first
Gulbadin Naib was the highest run-getter for the Afghan side with a knock of 63 runs from just 35 deliveries, including four sixes. Sediqullah Atal played a knock of 29 runs while Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed 27 runs. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets as he beat the opposition batters with his express pace. Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra picked one wicket each.
New Zealand gets to the top spot in Group D
New Zealand occupied the top position in Group D, where teams like Afghanistan and South Africa are also there. Only two of the teams will advance into the Super 8, and thus, the win becomes decisive for the Blackcaps. They now have a net run rate of +1.162 with two points, while Afghanistan have amassed zero points with a net run rate of -1.162.