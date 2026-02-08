ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Kick Off Campaign With Highest-Ever Chase Against Afghanistan

Hyderabad: New Zealand outplayed Afghanistan by five wickets on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, taking down the target of 183 runs with 13 balls to spare. Also, they completed the highest successful chase against Afghanistan in the T20I cricket, surpassing Sri Lanka's previous highest successful chase of 176 during the Asia Cup 2022. Tim Seifert played a whirlwind knock of 65 runs from 42 deliveries, laced with three sixes, while Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets. The surface wasn’t a traditional Chepauk surface where spinners used to flourish, but the pitch also offered some zip for the pacers.

Smooth chase after two early blows

New Zealand suffered two wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 14/2. However, Seifert took charge from one end and amassed 65 runs from just 42 deliveries to put the team in a commanding position. He joined hands with Glenn Phillips to stitch a 74-run partnership for the third wicket. Glenn Phillips scored a knock of 42 runs from 25 deliveries. The duo helped the team register a commanding win over the opponents.