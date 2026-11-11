NZ Name Conway, Rachin Subject To Fitness For India Tests
Captain Tom Latham will lead the 14-member squad for the series, which begins in Wellington.
By PTI
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Wellington: New Zealand have retained the core of the squad that defeated England in their own backyard earlier this year for the upcoming two-Test series against India, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell's participation subject to fitness assessments ahead of the opening match.
Captain Tom Latham will lead the 14-member squad for the series, which begins in Wellington. Conway (concussion), Ravindra (shoulder) and Blundell (quadriceps) are recovering from their respective injuries and are targeting a return for the first Test.
The squad has a similar look to the one that toured England earlier this year, where the Black Caps registered a historic 2-1 series victory, handing the hosts their first home Test series defeat in a contest involving three or more matches in 14 years.
The only notable changes are the absence of injured pacers Ben Sears and Zak Foulkes, along with Will O'Rourke, who is on a return-to-play programme. Pacer Jacob Duffy is the new addition.
The series will be New Zealand's first red-ball assignment against India since their remarkable 3-0 sweep on Indian soil in 2024, the first time a visiting team had whitewashed India in a Test series at home.
Head coach Rob Walter will be assisted by bowling coach Jacob Oram, departing batting coach Luke Ronchi and newly-appointed batting coach BJ Watling, who begins his tenure on November 16. Walter said he was looking forward to the prospect of playing Test cricket in front of home crowds.
"This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the Black Caps," said Walter. "The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it'll be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil.
"We've experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series and we're really looking forward to having that support during the Tests." Walter also acknowledged the importance of the series in the context of the ICC World Test Championship.
"There are ten Tests scheduled between now and March, so there's no shortage of action for red-ball fans. "Valuable Championship points are on the line of course, but our focus remains on playing our best cricket against a high-quality team like India."
The two-Test series will also see Blundell close in on a personal milestone. The wicketkeeper currently has 48 Test caps and could complete his half-century of appearances for New Zealand during the series, with Christchurch's Hagley Oval another venue on the itinerary.
New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
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