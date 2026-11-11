ETV Bharat / sports

NZ Name Conway, Rachin Subject To Fitness For India Tests

New Zealand's Devon Conway during a training session ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Wellington: New Zealand have retained the core of the squad that defeated England in their own backyard earlier this year for the upcoming two-Test series against India, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell's participation subject to fitness assessments ahead of the opening match.

Captain Tom Latham will lead the 14-member squad for the series, which begins in Wellington. Conway (concussion), Ravindra (shoulder) and Blundell (quadriceps) are recovering from their respective injuries and are targeting a return for the first Test.

The squad has a similar look to the one that toured England earlier this year, where the Black Caps registered a historic 2-1 series victory, handing the hosts their first home Test series defeat in a contest involving three or more matches in 14 years. The only notable changes are the absence of injured pacers Ben Sears and Zak Foulkes, along with Will O'Rourke, who is on a return-to-play programme. Pacer Jacob Duffy is the new addition. The series will be New Zealand's first red-ball assignment against India since their remarkable 3-0 sweep on Indian soil in 2024, the first time a visiting team had whitewashed India in a Test series at home. Head coach Rob Walter will be assisted by bowling coach Jacob Oram, departing batting coach Luke Ronchi and newly-appointed batting coach BJ Watling, who begins his tenure on November 16. Walter said he was looking forward to the prospect of playing Test cricket in front of home crowds.