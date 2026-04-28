ETV Bharat / sports

NRAI Launches MyNRAI Athlete App, Targets 7.5 Lakh Youth In Landmark 75th Anniversary Push

National Rifle Association of India launched its comprehensive athlete app - MyNRAI - as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations ( Special arrangement (NRAI) )

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Monday launched its comprehensive athlete app — MyNRAI — as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, in the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The newly introduced app is being positioned as a one-stop digital ecosystem for athlete management, making NRAI the first fully digitised sports federation in India. It will streamline processes ranging from the onboarding and registration of athletes, to performance tracking, certification, and database management. Notably, the platform will play a central role in managing participants under NRAI’s ambitious grassroots programme.

As part of this initiative, NRAI aims to introduce 7.5 lakh school and college students to shooting before the 2028 Olympics, through a structured '10-shot experience' programme. The outreach will be implemented nationwide in collaboration with institutions like CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, universities, and various state associations, with the objective of identifying and nurturing future talent.

Speaking at the event, Mandaviya praised the forward-looking approach, stating that initiatives like the athlete app and grassroots expansion would significantly strengthen India’s sporting ecosystem and talent pipeline.

NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo highlighted that the milestone is not just about celebrating the past, but about building a more inclusive and accessible future for the sport. Secretary General Pawankumar Singh added that the federation is focused on long-term athlete development and increased engagement through technology.