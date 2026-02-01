ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Men’s Singles Final?

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face off against each other in the final of the Australian Open 2026 in men’s singles at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The stakes are high as the contest will see a veteran up against an emerging face who is establishing himself as a big face in the Tennis world.

Djokovic is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, which will make him the player with the most Majors to his name and will take him ahead of Margaret Court, who is a 24-time Grand Slam winner. The 10-time Australian Open winner has little to prove, but one more title before signing off from the sport will cement his legacy in Tennis.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old Alcaraz is eyeing his maiden Australian Open title. The triumph would make him the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. It would also highlight his rapid rise as he has won four majors in the last two years.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: Head-to-Head

In the nine meetings between the two players, Djokovic holds an upper edge over his opponent with a 5-4 record. The last meeting between these two was in the semifinal of the US Open 2025, where Alcaraz emerged triumphant in three straight sets.