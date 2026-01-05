ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic Takes Shock Exit From Player Body He Co-Founded

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic took a shock exit from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an association he co-founded. Notably, he founded the organisation that helped players six years ago, but now cut ties with it in a shocking development. The players cited deep-seated concerns about its governance, transparency, and how his voice and image have been handled. The decision depicts a major turning point for the organisation, and that would raise questions about the future of the players’ representation in Tennis.

In a statement released on social media, Djokovic said that he has taken the decision after careful consideration.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," he wrote on his 'X' handle.