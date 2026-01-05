Novak Djokovic Takes Shock Exit From Player Body He Co-Founded
Novak Djokovic cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association he founded.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic took a shock exit from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an association he co-founded. Notably, he founded the organisation that helped players six years ago, but now cut ties with it in a shocking development. The players cited deep-seated concerns about its governance, transparency, and how his voice and image have been handled. The decision depicts a major turning point for the organisation, and that would raise questions about the future of the players’ representation in Tennis.
In a statement released on social media, Djokovic said that he has taken the decision after careful consideration.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," he wrote on his 'X' handle.
“It has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation.”
The 24-time Grand Slam winner also added that he will now be focusing on the sport and also on his family.
What is PTPA?
The Professional Tennis Players Association was co-founded by the duo of Djokovic and fellow player Vasek Pospisil in 2019/20, with a frustration around the handling of professional tennis rising amongst the players. The body aimed at giving a collective voice independent of the sport’s governing bodies to men and women players. It included the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
Before the start of the PTPA, players were represented through the ATP Player Council, which was an advisory body within the ATP Tour structure. However, Djokovic stepped down from the organisation in 2020 to kick off a new association with the argument that the players need a stronger and more independent platform to raise their voice and concerns.