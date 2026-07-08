ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic Survives Longest Quarterfinal In Tournament History, Breaks Roger Federer's Record

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic continued his legacy in the Tennis world, beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest-ever quarterfinal in the history of the Wimbledon tournament. With the victory, he booked a mouth-watering clash in the semifinals against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

The seven-time Wimbledon champions outplayed the 25-year-old Canadian 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in a clash that lasted for five hours and 15 minutes. The duo broke the previous record on Centre Court, breaking the previous record for the longest last 8 clash at the All England Club.

Super tie-break in the fifth set concludes the match

The gripping contest culminated in the fifth set, where both players seemed out of fuel after five hours of relentless baseline exchanges. One of the defining moments in the set was a 22-shot rally where Djokovic forced Felix Auger-Aliassime to run from corner to corner. The Canadian was tired with exhaustion, and he pushed a forehand wide to give the Serbian a 9-4 lead in the tiebreak.