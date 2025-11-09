ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic Etch His Name In The Record Books; Becomes First Player In The World To Achieve Unique Feat

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic seems to be in the twilight of his career, considering he is aged 38 currently. Also, he has looked below par against the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in recent times. However, the Serbian star still continues to be in the record books, and he scripted one more record in his name on Saturday, November 8.

The veteran tennis player defeated Lorenzo Musetti to win the Hellenic Championship in Athens. He was made to work hard by the opponent, but the Serb never gave up, sticking to his fighting spirit. After losing the first set by 6-4, Djokovic scripted a comeback with a 6-3 win in the second set. He then held his nerves in the deciding set that saw the momentum swinging to and fro and won it by 7-5.

The win marked Djokovic’s 101st career title, and it is the 11th most in men’s history. At the age of 38 years and five months, the Serbian star became the oldest player to emerge triumphant in an ATP event since Ken Rosewall lifted a title in 1977.

Djokovic surpasses Federer’s record

Djokovic won his 72nd ATP title on the hard court, and he surpassed Roger Federer, who has 71 ATP titles on hard court in his career. Djokovic already has several records in men’s tennis. He has won the most Grand Slam titles (24), finals appearances (37), semifinals appearances (53), and quarterfinals appearances (64) in the Grand Slams.

Most Hard Court Titles

Novak Djokovic - 72