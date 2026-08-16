ETV Bharat / sports

Cincinnati Open: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat In His First Match Since Wimbledon

Hyderabad: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic suffered a shock exit in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. He won the first set of the match against Thiago Tirante but struggled afterwards to eventually lose the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The occasion marked Djokovic’s first match since the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final. Djokovic’s struggled with physical problems as the match progressed, with the Serb appearing to vomit and later needing treatment from a doctor and physiotherapist.

Djokovic explains his physical battle

Djokovic explained after the match that he faced a lot of issues during the match.

"Congrats to my opponent," he said. "It was not an enjoyable match for me, for sure. The way I felt. Not the first and I guess not the last time, but it is what it is."

"It's just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years. [It causes] a lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot," he added. "I did anticipate it [would be humid], but there are all these things, like nerves and everything involved that make it worse, and that's what happened."

Djokovic looked in control of the proceedings when he bagged the first set 6-2. But the conditions began to affect him from the second set.