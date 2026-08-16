Cincinnati Open: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat In His First Match Since Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic's Cincinnati return marked a physical battle for him as the 24-year-old struggled with the heat.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic suffered a shock exit in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. He won the first set of the match against Thiago Tirante but struggled afterwards to eventually lose the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
The occasion marked Djokovic’s first match since the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final. Djokovic’s struggled with physical problems as the match progressed, with the Serb appearing to vomit and later needing treatment from a doctor and physiotherapist.
Djokovic explains his physical battle
Djokovic explained after the match that he faced a lot of issues during the match.
"Congrats to my opponent," he said. "It was not an enjoyable match for me, for sure. The way I felt. Not the first and I guess not the last time, but it is what it is."
Novak "My body hasn't responded so well after a Grand Slam in years" Djokovic— Corvath Draemir (@Archaicmind3000) August 15, 2026
😅 pic.twitter.com/WssqtcEdaI
"It's just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years. [It causes] a lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot," he added. "I did anticipate it [would be humid], but there are all these things, like nerves and everything involved that make it worse, and that's what happened."
Djokovic looked in control of the proceedings when he bagged the first set 6-2. But the conditions began to affect him from the second set.
The Serbian star played an exhausting 18-minute third game, saving four break points across nine deuces. Soon, he appeared to vomit on the ground and needed medical attention as well.
Djokovic also struggled with the heat and humidity. He needed the attention from a physiotherapist and a doctor before both players went into the locker room after the second set.
120 MPH 🤯— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 15, 2026
Tirante UNLEASHES the fastest forehand of the 2026 Masters season! #CIncyTennis pic.twitter.com/rxkqlbBWz8
For Tirante, the decisive moment in the match came in the third set as he got a service break with the score at 4-4.
The match lasted for a total duration of two hours and 45 minutes, and it also broke Djokovic’s consistent record at the Cincinnati Open of reaching at least the last 32 since his tournament debut in 2005.
Tirante reacts to win over Djokovic
"This is the best win of my career," Tirante said. "I managed the nerves of playing a legend like Novak. It was all so much pressure."
"It is all so much pressure when you cannot break. I had so many points to break and I couldn't, so that was the key. Keep believing in myself with my team."
The Argentine will now face Spain's Martin Landaluce in the third round.